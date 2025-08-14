Dr. Lisa’s New Book, “The Noises in MY House,” is a Charming Tale That Encourages Exploration of Unknown Sounds Through Odd, Hilarious, and Unusual Noises
Boulder, CO, August 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dr. Lisa, an award-winning psychology scholar and a longtime creator of children’s literature, has completed her most recent book, “The Noises in MY House”: From a birthday party in the bathroom to a shark in the garage, this is an adorable story that follows a young boy as he reveals all sorts of zany and comedic noises in his house.
His invitation to participate is both playful and taunting, “Have you ever heard a noise in your house and wondered, ‘What was that?’ You should hear the noises in MY house: penguins, airplanes, gorillas, oh my! Come explore with me and hear for yourself. I dare you.”
Dr. Lisa shares, "This book is really about stirring curiosity and bravery in approaching new sounds, while remaining inquisitive and calm in the process. I've found most books focused on learning new sounds are factual (e.g., the truck goes vroom, the duck goes quack) or based on a storyline centered in unease or fear (e.g., 'what was that!?'). This story is meant to encourage exploration of unknown noises, and foster mindfulness of the sounds around us everyday. Hopefully it makes the dark seem a little more fun and a little less scary for kids, too."
Published by Fulton Books, Dr. Lisa’s book is a captivating and engaging tale that will resonate with young readers, sparking their imagination with each turn of the page. With vibrant artwork by illustrator Lindsey Bell, who holds a BFA in illustration from Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design, “The Noises in MY House” is a perfect addition to any family or classroom library, inviting readers to revisit this inventive tale again and again.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “The Noises in MY House” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Categories