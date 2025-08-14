R. Steven Riggs’s New Book, "Buzzy Bee Makes a New Friend," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Bee Who is Surprised After His New Friend Transforms During the Winter
Calhoun, TN, August 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author R. Steven Riggs, a loving husband and father who has worked as a tradesman, CEO, entrepreneur, and most recently, an aquaponics farmer, has completed his most recent book, “Buzzy Bee Makes a New Friend”: a heartfelt story of a kindhearted bee named Buzzy who befriends a caterpillar, only to be shocked when he friend has disappeared and changed into something completely different when they are reunited in the spring.
“In this first story of a series of adventures, Sky Caterpillar encounters danger. She nearly loses her life,” writes Riggs. “In the aftermath of that stressful event, she is startled by the arrival of a visitor named Buzzy Bee. Not knowing if she could trust him, she watches him closely. His friendly, easygoing, carefree, and adventurous spirit easily wins her over. A new friendship is formed. Winter comes on the scene, and they are not able to visit one another. In the spring, Buzzy anxiously travels to the meadow to see Sky once again but she is not there. Eventually, Buzzy does meet a mysterious stranger while looking for Sky Caterpillar. But who is she and what happened to his little friend Sky? Read and find out. His discovery opens a whole new world of adventure that can be enjoyed in soon-to-come additions.”
Published by Fulton Books, R. Steven Riggs’s book is partly inspired by the author’s desire to write stories that will stir imaginations and offer hope to children, much like the tales he read in his childhood. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Riggs’s story to life, “Buzzy Bee Makes a New Friend” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this engaging story of friendship over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Buzzy Bee Makes a New Friend” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
