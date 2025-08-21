Elizabeth R. Barbiere’s New Book, "What Lies in the Truth," is a Gripping Account Based on True Events That Centers Around the Dark Secrets of an Otherwise Successful Man
New York, NY, August 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Elizabeth R. Barbiere, who holds a Master of Education degree from Towson University, has completed her most recent book, “What Lies in the Truth”: a compelling novel inspired by true events that follows a successful and well-adjusted man who rises through the ranks as an entrepreneur and reality television star, only to lose everything when the revelation of his averred crimes is finally exposed.
“‘What Lies in the Truth’ is based on a factual story and a real person,” writes Ms. Barbiere. “The main character was the star of a popular reality television show that aired from 2011 to 2014. The program was an astronomical success during those years. Unfortunately, a scandal broke out about the star and his transgressions concerning two young girls, one of whom was his own daughter. He was quickly marked as a pedophile and found guilty of aggravated rape.
“The background and upbringing of the character, named David Lewis, are tumultuous, to say the least. He is raised in a rural area outside of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and does not even remember having running water, electricity or indoor plumbing for a long time when he was growing up. His family survives by farming, hunting, and maintaining other odd jobs. His father takes off when David is still school-aged, so the predicament at home becomes even more unstable.
“By the time David is eighteen, he obtains his GED and joins the Marines. Due to additional unsettling circumstances, David does not remain in the military for his entire term of service. He is discharged, but not dishonorably or due to bad conduct. David Lewis gets married three times, has two daughters by his first wife, and a third child, who is illegitimate and whom he does not even know about until she is close to the age of adolescence.
“From an administrative point of view, David Lewis is savvy and innovative. After leaving the Marines and working for a refrigeration company for a few years, he starts his own business selling firearms. David has such success that, before too long, he is approached by a TV production company to host a reality program based on his dealings as an administrator. David finds such an offer impossible to refuse. However, with other participants and coworkers involved in the arrangement, the scenario becomes increasingly complicated and heated, especially with regards to the profit of the series.
“David Lewis is later arrested on charges that have nothing to do with his professional life. Nevertheless, it led to the cancellation of the series and, to this day, Lewis remains in prison in Louisiana.”
Published by Fulton Books, Elizabeth R. Barbiere’s book will shock readers as they discover David’s allegations that cost him everything from his family to his freedom, and how someone with such a controversial background could experience such success and such ruination at the same time. Expertly paced and character-driven, “What Lies in the Truth” will keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “What Lies in the Truth” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
