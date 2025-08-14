Pat Barker’s New Book, "A Day Out of School," is a Charming Tale That Explores All the Wonderful Activities a Child Could do on Their Day Off from School
Springfield, IL, August 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Pat Barker, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, has completed her most recent book, “A Day Out of School”: a delightful story that offers all sorts of activities and games that children could use to fill up their days.
“The book was written to inspire thoughts and ideas on what you could do with your day out of school,” writes Barker. “It is for children, parents, and teachers to imagine your own ideas for the perfect day. So many things to do and see!”
Published by Fulton Books, Pat Barker’s book is a perfect tale to help inspire children to think up ways to spend their free time, whether it be through being productive and practicing their hobbies or simply spending their day playing games.
With colorful artwork to help bring Barker’s story to life, “A Day Out of School” is an adorable tale that will keep readers engaged and help them be self-sufficient in finding ways to avoid boredom on their days off.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “A Day Out of School” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
