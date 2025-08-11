New 6 Feet Ahead Episode: Michael Dixon on Mental Health and Peer Support in Funeral Service
In the latest episode of the 6 Feet Ahead Podcast, host Oscar Guerrero speaks with Michael Dixon, a veteran funeral director and founder of Funeral Professional Peer Support, about the often-overlooked mental health challenges facing funeral professionals. This episode sheds light on the mental health crisis within the funeral service industry, the importance of peer support, and actionable strategies for funeral home owners and directors to support the well-being of their teams.
Miami, FL, August 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In this episode, Michael Dixon shares his personal experiences with trauma, addiction, and recovery, highlighting the significant mental health struggles many funeral professionals face. Michael explains that the nature of funeral work, which frequently involves exposure to death and grief, makes the industry especially vulnerable to issues like burnout, anxiety, and depression. He emphasizes the importance of establishing peer support networks to address these challenges and provide a safe space for funeral workers to connect and share their experiences.
Key Points Covered:
Mental Health in Funeral Service: Michael Dixon discusses the impact of funeral service on mental health, sharing his journey and insights into how the profession often goes unrecognized for its mental health struggles.
Peer Support: Michael highlights the role of Funeral Professional Peer Support in offering funeral professionals a non-judgmental platform to seek help, connect with others, and share their experiences.
Breaking the Stigma: Michael talks about his efforts to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health in the funeral industry and encourage open conversations.
Leadership and Mental Wellness: Michael stresses the importance of effective leadership in creating a supportive work environment that prioritizes mental wellness.
Why It Matters for Funeral Homes:
The episode offers valuable insights for funeral home owners and directors seeking to improve mental wellness within their teams. By incorporating peer support and mental health initiatives, funeral homes can create a healthier environment that helps staff cope with the emotional demands of the profession. Michael’s experience provides practical advice for funeral professionals on addressing burnout and supporting staff through crises.
Listen Now:
The latest episode of 6 Feet Ahead is available for streaming on the 6 Feet Ahead YouTube Channel and the Funeral Marketing Pros podcast page.
