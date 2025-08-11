New 6 Feet Ahead Episode: Michael Dixon on Mental Health and Peer Support in Funeral Service

In the latest episode of the 6 Feet Ahead Podcast, host Oscar Guerrero speaks with Michael Dixon, a veteran funeral director and founder of Funeral Professional Peer Support, about the often-overlooked mental health challenges facing funeral professionals. This episode sheds light on the mental health crisis within the funeral service industry, the importance of peer support, and actionable strategies for funeral home owners and directors to support the well-being of their teams.