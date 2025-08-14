Dave Byler’s Newly Released “$ But for a Piece of Bread $” is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Materialism, Faith, and True Fulfillment
“$ But for a Piece of Bread $: What’s Lacking with Network Marketing and Most Churches” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dave Byler is a compelling discussion on society’s obsession with material wealth and the need to return to biblical principles for genuine purpose and fulfillment.
Evans, GA, August 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “$ But for a Piece of Bread $: What’s Lacking with Network Marketing and Most Churches”: an insightful and candid look at how modern culture, and even many churches, have lost sight of true spiritual fulfillment in pursuit of material success. “$ But for a Piece of Bread $: What’s Lacking with Network Marketing and Most Churches” is the creation of published author, Dave Byler.
Dave Byler shares, “With so many people struggling with fear, depression, deceit, and addictions to stuff, Dave was challenged to attempt to expose the root cause and speak of a positive solution. It is so common to see in today’s world people being overwhelmed with the need or attempt to impress others with stuff. Feeling a need to get back to the actual plan and directions for life found in God’s holy Word, Dave finally came to the realization of how much he had lived for things that were just stuff! It’s so sad to see so many so-called professing Christians living this way.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dave Byler’s new book is a bold and eye-opening examination of the misplaced priorities in both secular and faith-based communities, urging readers to seek true contentment through faith rather than material gain.
Consumers can purchase “$ But for a Piece of Bread $: What’s Lacking with Network Marketing and Most Churches” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “$ But for a Piece of Bread $: What’s Lacking with Network Marketing and Most Churches,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
