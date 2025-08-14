Dave Byler’s Newly Released “$ But for a Piece of Bread $” is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Materialism, Faith, and True Fulfillment

“$ But for a Piece of Bread $: What’s Lacking with Network Marketing and Most Churches” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dave Byler is a compelling discussion on society’s obsession with material wealth and the need to return to biblical principles for genuine purpose and fulfillment.