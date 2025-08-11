iPOP Alum Jake Short stars in a New RomCom, "Where We Meet"
Jake Short’s new RomCom “Where We Meet” takes two unlikely characters on an emotional journey.
Los Angeles, CA, August 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- iPOP Alumni Jake Short stars in the upcoming indie romantic comedy, will star Madison Shamoun and Jake Short.
The official logline of “Where We Meet” reads, “When a Black conservative (Shamoun) and a white liberal (Short) meet by chance on an LA hiking trail, their ideological differences challenge everything they knew about themselves and turns an ordinary day into a winding, emotional journey. One that challenges their beliefs, sparks an unexpected connection and changes them both in ways they never imagined.
Jake got his start in the industry in 2007, attending iPOP! from Indiana. There, he attained representation and moved to Los Angeles. His first big role was in “Dexter,” in 2009, and then became well known among the younger audience with is role in the TV series, “AntFarm” from 2011 to 2014. His career has continued steadily, encompassing 13 films and over 15 television titles.
The film, currently in post-production, is written and directed by Mike Southerly, and produced by Fishbowl Films.
