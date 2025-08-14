R. Dein Inger’s Newly Released “Cathy’s Poetry and Other Writings” is a Poignant and Reflective Collection Exploring Emotional Depth and Human Resilience
“Cathy’s Poetry and Other Writings” from Christian Faith Publishing author R. Dein Inger is a stirring compilation that gives voice to the struggles and hopes of a woman shaped by hardship, offering readers a moving glimpse into emotional endurance and spiritual reflection.
Port St. Lucie, FL, August 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Cathy’s Poetry and Other Writings”: a poignant and emotionally charged collection of poems and prose. “Cathy’s Poetry and Other Writings” is the creation of published author, R. Dein Inger, a retired police officer with service in New York, Florida, and with the United Nations, who has had a distinguished and diverse law enforcement career. He is a licensed New York Private Investigator and was a member of the International Security Team at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia. His international experience includes serving with the U.S. State Department as part of the United Nations International Police Task Force in the Former Republic of Yugoslavia. He also contributed to global democratic processes as an Election Specialist with the United Nations Office for Security and Cooperation in Europe. His career reflects a deep commitment to public safety, international cooperation, and democratic integrity.
R. Dein Inger shares, “It is the story of an undefined love as expressed by a woman confined to her worldly place in time.
This story is of a woman trapped in a world owned by others, and the freedom of her mind allows the thoughts of real love and happiness to wander despite her daily confines.
She was a product of her time and place, a resident of a suburb outflowing from New York City. Limits without limitations. The beauty of her youth had now been temporarily altered by the man who owned and profited from her services to others. The pain she surely felt on the flesh and bones of her face was controlled by her business-like attitude. This had not been her first encounter with not producing the expected profit for her man, the one who scheduled her appointments and provided the chauffeured limousine delivery for another’s pleasure. The medical staff now completed their cosmetic remedy and sent her on her way. Law enforcement could now take her report.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R. Dein Inger’s new book explores a profound narrative of perseverance, identity, and the unspoken struggles of those living in the margins.
Consumers can purchase "Cathy's Poetry and Other Writings" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Cathy’s Poetry and Other Writings”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories