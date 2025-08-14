R. Dein Inger’s Newly Released “Cathy’s Poetry and Other Writings” is a Poignant and Reflective Collection Exploring Emotional Depth and Human Resilience

“Cathy’s Poetry and Other Writings” from Christian Faith Publishing author R. Dein Inger is a stirring compilation that gives voice to the struggles and hopes of a woman shaped by hardship, offering readers a moving glimpse into emotional endurance and spiritual reflection.