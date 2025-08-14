Beth Marie Hawley’s Newly Released “Psalms of the New Testament” is a Heartfelt Devotional Offering Praise, Reflection, and Encouragement Inspired by Christ’s Teachings
“Psalms of the New Testament” from Christian Faith Publishing author Beth Marie Hawley is a spiritually rich and personal collection of devotional reflections aimed at honoring Jesus and encouraging a deeper relationship with Him.
Pataskala, OH, August 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Psalms of the New Testament”: a touching tribute to the character, teachings, and sacrifice of Christ Jesus. “Psalms of the New Testament” is the creation of published author, Beth Marie Hawley, a retired critical care registered nurse, who had to leave her profession early due to a severe form of lupus affecting her brain and central nervous system. For seventeen years, she could only read the Bible, which became her sole source of comfort and strength. After miraculously recovering an outcome not typical for lupus, Beth felt called to write Bible studies and devotional books to share the love of Christ. Widowed for over twenty years, she finds peace and purpose through her faith, family, and church community. Her writing aims to help others know and deepen their relationship with Jesus.
Hawley shares, “This book was written as a dedication to Christ Jesus. My focus is to pay tribute to His character, teachings and sacrifice. I also share my experiences regarding my relationship with Jesus. I am not a theologian. I am merely a believer. I refer to these writings as Psalms yet make no claim they are like the Psalms of the Old Testament. Some of my topics relate to this place and time reflective of the teachings of Jesus.
“The Holy Father was primarily the focus of the Old Testament Psalms as well as prophecy regarding Jesus. Being the Holy Trinity they of coarse refer to Jesus and the Holy Spirit also. My focus is on Jesus as well as incorporating the Holy Trinity specifically or implied. There is repetition of content hoping some will relate to one presentation if they don’t another. My hope is that you will be inspired to establish or deepen your relationship with Jesus.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Beth Marie Hawley’s new book offers readers a moving and personal devotional journey centered on faith, healing, and the enduring hope found in Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Psalms of the New Testament” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Psalms of the New Testament”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
