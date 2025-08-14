Elaine Maybury Carney’s Newly Released "Fort on the Laramie" is a Compelling Historical Fiction Novel Inspired by Real Places and Rich with Frontier Spirit
“Fort on the Laramie” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elaine Maybury Carney is a captivating tale of heartbreak, survival, and unexpected purpose, set in the rugged Nebraska Territory during the mid-1800s.
Northglenn, CO, August 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Fort on the Laramie”: a heartfelt historical novel that explores life, loss, and unexpected new beginnings. “Fort on the Laramie” is the creation of published author, Elaine Maybury Carney, a devoted wife of fifty-eight years and proud mother of four (including a daughter dearly missed after passing from breast cancer at fifty), who considers herself a true Coloradoan, having moved there at age five. Now retired from a long career in accounting and law as a public administrator, she enjoys lifelong passions for camping, history, and travel. Her book is inspired by visits to various historical sites during her travels.
Carney shares, “The story commences when a young woman, Marie Joliette LaVigne, who had been traveling on the overland trail, is forced to remain at Fort Laramie in Nebraska Territory in the mid-1850s. From a wealthy old French family living near St. Louis, she is educated and planning to marry when her fiancé is unfaithful. She is heartbroken. Her family decides that she should leave home and arranges for her to travel with a family to join a sister in the Oregon Territory. Cholera and death wipe out most of that family, and she, unable to drive the wagon or find a way to continue on the trail, is left at the fort—an Army post—with two young children. Because of her education, she is offered a teaching position with quarters in a vacant barracks. The children remain with her, and she establishes a new, completely unplanned life for herself and the children.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elaine Maybury Carney’s new book invites readers into a richly imagined world shaped by courage and the enduring human spirit.
Consumers can purchase “Fort on the Laramie” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Fort on the Laramie”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
