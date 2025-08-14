Harry W Swartz Jr.’s Newly Released “Pear, the Big Brown Bear” is a Charming and Imaginative Tale Inspired by Real-Life Events and Perfect for Young Readers
“Pear, the Big Brown Bear” from Christian Faith Publishing author Harry W Swartz Jr. is a delightful children’s story based on a humorous true event, creatively retold to entertain and gently educate young audiences about animals and problem-solving.
Virginia Beach, VA, August 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Pear, the Big Brown Bear”: a playful and endearing story that brings a lighthearted real-life experience to life through the eyes of a big brown bear and his unexpected adventure. “Pear, the Big Brown Bear” is the creation of published author, Harry W Swartz Jr., who has been a substitute teacher in elementary schools for the past twenty-four years. This is his first children’s book. He has taught preschool, kindergarten, and grades one through five. He worked for several years in the school libraries and read books to children in the classroom. He learned to draw in the art classes he taught.
Swartz shares, “'Pear, the Big Brown Bear' was based on an event that happened to two real people. The book is fiction, and the names of the characters have been changed. There were really squirrels in the attic of the house, and they did come down into the house and scared the husband and wife. The animal control came and took the animals to the deep woods. The squirrels came back a second time. The animal control came back and captured the squirrels again and this time took them far away so they could not return. No animals were harmed. The husband and wife lived happily, without any more threat from the squirrels.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Harry W Swartz Jr.’s new book brings together humor, heart, and a touch of reality, making it a perfect addition to storytime for young children and early readers.
Consumers can purchase “Pear, the Big Brown Bear” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Pear, the Big Brown Bear”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Swartz shares, “'Pear, the Big Brown Bear' was based on an event that happened to two real people. The book is fiction, and the names of the characters have been changed. There were really squirrels in the attic of the house, and they did come down into the house and scared the husband and wife. The animal control came and took the animals to the deep woods. The squirrels came back a second time. The animal control came back and captured the squirrels again and this time took them far away so they could not return. No animals were harmed. The husband and wife lived happily, without any more threat from the squirrels.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Harry W Swartz Jr.’s new book brings together humor, heart, and a touch of reality, making it a perfect addition to storytime for young children and early readers.
Consumers can purchase “Pear, the Big Brown Bear” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Pear, the Big Brown Bear”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories