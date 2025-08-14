Terence Alfred Aditon’s Newly Released “What I Knew About Clare” is a Moving and Unconventional Love Story That Explores Memory, Class, and Transformation
“What I Knew About Clare” from Christian Faith Publishing author Terence Alfred Aditon is a lyrical and emotionally rich narrative that follows the evolving connection between two unlikely companions whose lives are shaped by love, loss, and the mysteries of time.
New York, NY, August 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “What I Knew About Clare”: a poignant coming-of-age novel that blends elements of romance, memory, and philosophical reflection. “What I Knew About Clare” is the creation of published author, Terence Alfred Aditon, the author of the trilogy The Veiled World, Land of Angels, and The Path of Grace. The author is a dedicated animal lover, as is all the family, advocating for wildlife and supporting rescues for dogs and cats.
Aditon shares, “This is a most unconventional love story between Jimmy Owens, a Baptist boy living in the small Southern town of Fauberg, and young Clare Banning, a quantum physics prodigy and socialite heiress. Through their time together in Fauberg and later in her family’s New York City home, Jimmy’s intellect is awakened as he is swept up into Clare’s world. Conflicted by a deep love for his parents, and a desire for popularity among his peers, Jimmy drifts apart from her. It will take a major change in his world to face the reality of their time together. He may begin to allow his heart to understand what he knew about Clare.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Terence Alfred Aditon’s new book is a deeply reflective and beautifully crafted narrative that captures the complexities of first love, personal growth, and the profound impact one extraordinary person can have on a life.
Consumers can purchase “What I Knew About Clare” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What I Knew About Clare”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Aditon shares, “This is a most unconventional love story between Jimmy Owens, a Baptist boy living in the small Southern town of Fauberg, and young Clare Banning, a quantum physics prodigy and socialite heiress. Through their time together in Fauberg and later in her family’s New York City home, Jimmy’s intellect is awakened as he is swept up into Clare’s world. Conflicted by a deep love for his parents, and a desire for popularity among his peers, Jimmy drifts apart from her. It will take a major change in his world to face the reality of their time together. He may begin to allow his heart to understand what he knew about Clare.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Terence Alfred Aditon’s new book is a deeply reflective and beautifully crafted narrative that captures the complexities of first love, personal growth, and the profound impact one extraordinary person can have on a life.
Consumers can purchase “What I Knew About Clare” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What I Knew About Clare”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories