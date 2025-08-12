Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Echoes of the Fading Heritage: Poetic Reflections on Culture, Identity and Change," by Meritcomfort C.K. Chukwuemeka
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Echoes of the Fading Heritage," a stirring collection of poems by Meritcomfort C.K. Chukwuemeka.
Echoes of the Fading Heritage is a stirring collection of poems that speak to the soul of Africa and its people. With lyrical depth and impassioned honesty, Meritcomfort C.K. Chukwuemeka explores the tension between tradition and modernity, exile and home, pain and hope. These poems traverse landscapes of memory and identity, weaving ancestral wisdom with the raw truths of present-day injustice, displacement, and resilience.
From the rallying cry of Africa Speaks to the mournful elegy of The Fading Heritage, each poem resounds with a deep reverence for history and a plea for cultural rebirth. The poet reflects on migration, racism, lost values, and spiritual longing while honouring family, community, and the enduring human spirit.
This book is a collection—but also a call to remembrance and action. A voice for those whose stories have been silenced. Echoes of the Fading Heritage is a reminder that heritage is not just what we inherit, but what we choose to uphold.
A compelling read for anyone seeking to understand the heartbeats behind Africa’s modern identity and the legacy of its past.
Echoes of the Fading Heritage is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 94 pages / ISBN-13: 9781805880547 and 9781805880677
Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.61 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0FHKZ6QV4
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/EFH
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
