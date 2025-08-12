Forge Film Studios Launches at Historic TCT Broadcast Facility with Grammy Winner Kaya Jones and Boxing Legend Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini
Akron, OH, August 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Wednesday, August 6, Forge Film Studios officially launched at the historic TCT Network television facility in Akron with a high-energy grand opening featuring Grammy Award-winning recording artist Kaya Jones and boxing legend Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini. The event marked the debut of a new full-service production company focused on delivering cinematic, broadcast-quality media for artists, brands, and storytellers.
Kaya Jones performed live and filmed multiple music videos on site for her upcoming album The Royal Collection. Her new single, “Diamond in the Dark,” dropped, August 9, and is part of a project currently under GRAMMY® Awards consideration. The campaign has already gained visibility, as seen in Billboard Magazine.
“Forge Film Studios gave me the space, the support, and the excellence I needed to bring my vision to life,” said Kaya Jones. “From the live performance to the video production, everything was handled at a world-class level. It was an incredible experience.”
Studio with a Legacy and a Future
Forge Film Studios is headquartered inside the long-standing TCT Network broadcast campus, which has operated for decades as a hub for national faith-based television. Now under new creative leadership, the facility has been modernized to serve music video production, television tapings, live events, and digital storytelling across platforms.
The studio features multi-set environments, a soundstage for live performance, post-production suites, and full-scale production infrastructure, positioning it as one of the most advanced creative spaces in Northeast Ohio.
“This is more than just a new production company—it’s the next chapter for a studio with a legacy,” said Tom Nolan, Co-Founder. “We’re bringing top-tier media production to the Midwest with a team that knows how to deliver.”
High-Profile Launch with National Reach
The grand opening was filmed in part for a segment airing on the nationally syndicated TCT Today show, showcasing Forge’s creative direction and on-site capabilities. Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini attended as a special guest, lending additional star power to the evening and supporting the studio’s regional and cultural impact.
“We opened Forge with the kind of energy and talent that reflects what we’re here to do,” said Michal Russo, Co-Founder and Creative Director. “This was just the beginning.”
About Forge Film Studios
Forge Film Studios is a full-service media production company based in Akron, Ohio. Co-founded by creative director Michal Russo and media executive Tom Nolan, the studio operates within the legacy TCT Network broadcast facility and offers high-end production services for music, television, branded content, and cinematic storytelling.
Media Contact:
Mars Media Solutions | Forge Film Studios
michal@marsmediasolutions.com
www.forgefilmstudios.com
Instagram: @ForgeFilmStudios
