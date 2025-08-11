Ship Overseas Inc. Launches Dedicated Middle East-to-USA Shipping Routes for Vehicles and Heavy Equipment
New service connects UAE and Saudi Arabia ports to the United States with specialized RoRo, FCL, and LCL solutions.
San Diego, CA, August 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ship Overseas Inc., a leading provider of international vehicle and machinery shipping, today announced the expansion of its ocean freight services from key Middle Eastern ports to the United States. The company now offers Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo), Full Container Load (FCL), and Less than Container Load (LCL) shipping options for cars, trucks, motorcycles, boats, RVs, and heavy machinery from:
United Arab Emirates (UAE): Jebel Ali, Abu Dhabi
Saudi Arabia: Dammam
With increasing demand for US-bound vehicle and equipment shipments from the Middle East, Ship Overseas Inc. provides secure, cost-effective, and fully tracked logistics solutions tailored for businesses, dealers, and private owners.
Key Features of the New Middle East-USA Shipping Service:
- RoRo (Roll-on/Roll-off) – Ideal for cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles
- FCL (Full Container Load) – Best for high-value vehicles, boats, and sensitive cargo
- LCL (Less than Container Load) – Cost-efficient option for smaller shipments
- Heavy Machinery & Oversized Equipment – Specialized handling for industrial and construction machinery
- Door-to-Door & Port-to-Port Delivery – Flexible service options
- Customs Clearance Assistance – Smooth US import compliance
"The Middle East is a growing market for vehicle and machinery exports to the United States," said Miron Friedman, CEO at Ship Overseas Inc. "Our expanded routes from Jebel Ali, Abu Dhabi, and Dammam ensure customers have reliable, transparent, and affordable shipping solutions—whether they’re sending a single car or a fleet of heavy equipment."
Why Choose Ship Overseas Inc.?
Decades of Experience in Middle East-to-USA shipping
Competitive Pricing with no hidden fees
Real-Time Tracking for complete shipment visibility
Dedicated Customer Support from booking to delivery
This expansion strengthens Ship Overseas Inc.’s position as a top choice for cross-continental vehicle and machinery transport, offering seamless logistics from the Middle East’s busiest ports to major US destinations.
For media inquiries or shipping quotes, contact:
Media Contact:
Miron Friedman
CEO
Ship Overseas Inc.
858-547-0840
miron@shipoverseas.com
www.shipoverseas.com
About Ship Overseas Inc.
Ship Overseas Inc. is a global leader in vehicle and heavy machinery shipping, specializing in RoRo, FCL, and LCL ocean freight. With a network of trusted partners and decades of industry expertise, the company provides secure, efficient, and cost-effective logistics solutions for clients worldwide.
