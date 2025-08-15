Jacksonville CEO Launches Children's Book to Combat Colorism and Celebrate Black Beauty
SoulSeed Apparel CEO Akim Wilson launches "The Brown Unicorn," a children's book that combats colorism while celebrating Black beauty. The North Florida entrepreneur, who holds a degree in Health and Wellness, leverages her understanding of the connection between mental well-being and self-perception to create this transformative literary work, now available on Amazon.com.
Jacksonville, FL, August 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Akim Wilson, CEO and Founder of SoulSeed Apparel, is an author and visionary entrepreneur dedicated to promoting Black Excellence through innovative business ventures and community empowerment initiatives. Armed with a bachelor's degree in Health and Wellness, she leverages her understanding of the critical connection between mental well-being and self-perception to create transformative products that elevate the self-image of melaninated people. Through her North Florida-based company, Wilson has built SoulSeed Apparel into a celebrated Black-owned clothing brand that uses African American culture, history, and heritage to inspire soul-inspired streetwear designed to help individuals unlock their limitless potential. Her new children's book The Brown Unicorn addresses the urgent need for positive representation in literature, specifically combating colorism, a form of racism, while celebrating the inherent beauty of melaninated children and families. The Brown Unicorn can be purchased on Amazon.com.
Beyond business success, Wilson's work represents a cultural movement that bridges commerce with community impact, creating resources that strengthen family bonds and promote self-love from childhood through adulthood. Media inquiries and collaboration opportunities can be directed to Instagram, @thebrownunicornbook, where Wilson continues to build a nationwide community centered on Black Excellence and cultural pride.
Akim Wilson, CEO and Founder
SoulSeed Apparel
Business Address: 5501 Wesconnett Blvd., Unit 382062
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Email: support@thebrownunicornbook.com
Instagram: @thebrownunicornbook
