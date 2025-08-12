Innovaxis Achieves DBE & ACDBE Certifications Through the City of Chicago
Innovaxis is now certified to work as a certified DBE/ACDBE subcontractor for government transportation agencies in Illinois and their prime contractors.
Chicago, IL, August 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Innovaxis, a Chicago-based and certified minority and woman-owned marketing consulting agency, today announces that it has also been certified as a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) and Airport Concession Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) through the City of Chicago.
These certifications, recognized under the Illinois Unified Certification Program (IL UCP), enable Innovaxis to work with agencies including the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), Metra, and Pace—and to partner with prime contractors as a certified subcontractor.
“These certifications are more than just a milestone for us; they’re an opportunity to expand our impact,” said Lina Parnell, CEO of Innovaxis. “We’re ready to support prime contractors and public agencies with the high-level marketing strategy and execution they need to succeed.”
Sean Parnell, President of Innovaxis, added: “Our team specializes in developing and aligning marketing strategies with your business goals. With these certifications, we’re excited to bring this expertise to public projects and develop new partnerships that drive results.”
As a DBE, Innovaxis is eligible to participate in federally funded projects that promote the economic inclusion of small, disadvantaged businesses. The ACDBE certification extends these opportunities to airport concession-related contracts, further enhancing the firm’s ability to support diverse business initiatives within the transportation sector.
Innovaxis helps organizations grow by developing marketing strategies and delivering customized marketing projects and programs that achieve communication and revenue generation goals, including content marketing, SEO, website development, PR, market research, brand storytelling, and marketing automation. With a focus on measurable impact and long-term growth, Innovaxis serves clients in government, nonprofits, transportation, construction, manufacturing, distribution, software/SaaS, professional services, and more.
About Innovaxis Marketing
Business owners and marketing leaders seeking sustainable, double-digit revenue growth through marketing rely on Innovaxis. Innovaxis articulates your value to a broader audience by leveraging marketing strategy, brand storytelling, agency services, and marketing automation. Innovaxis will partner with you to enhance your thought leadership, drive demand generation, boost customer acquisition, and increase e-commerce sales. This often starts with a marketing audit and plan, then is implemented through a marketing program customized for your organization that typically generates an ROI of 300-3,000%+ within the first 12-18 months. Founded in 20017, Innovaxis is a certified woman-owned business serving clients nationwide.
Pat Dunnigan
(312) 728-7676
https://www.innovaxisinc.com
