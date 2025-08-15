Eric Barker’s DesignDelulu Offers Unlimited Creative Work at One Flat Monthly Fee
From fortune 100 companies to your brand — subscription design done right.
Chicago, IL, August 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- DesignDelulu Launches AI-Powered Subscription Design & Development Studio
DesignDelulu is redefining creative services with its AI-powered subscription-based design and development model. Offering unlimited requests for a flat monthly fee, the company blends AI efficiency with decades of professional experience.
Founder Eric Barker previously led a web design agency ranked top 3 globally for “web design” for 10 years, and #1 for “Chicago web design.” His team has worked with clients such as several fortune 100 companies.
How It Works:
Subscribe – Choose a flat monthly plan.
Submit Requests – Unlimited projects, handled one at a time.
Get Results Fast – Most projects delivered in 2–3 business days.
Unlimited Revisions – Refined until perfect.
“Businesses want speed, quality, and predictability,” said Eric Barker, Founder of DesignDelulu. “Our subscription model delivers all three while leveraging AI to make the process faster and more affordable.”
Ideal For:
Startups scaling quickly
SaaS companies with ongoing design needs
Agencies needing overflow support
Businesses wanting an on-demand creative team
DesignDelulu also offers a free AI prompt generator for photos and videos, helping users create perfect prompts to maximize AI-generated results.
The service is designed for startups, SaaS companies, agencies, and any business needing an on-demand creative team without long contracts.
Learn more or try the free AI prompt generator at designdelulu dot com /ai-prompt-generator
Press Contact:
Eric Barker
contact@designdelulu.com
designdelulu dot com
DesignDelulu is redefining creative services with its AI-powered subscription-based design and development model. Offering unlimited requests for a flat monthly fee, the company blends AI efficiency with decades of professional experience.
Founder Eric Barker previously led a web design agency ranked top 3 globally for “web design” for 10 years, and #1 for “Chicago web design.” His team has worked with clients such as several fortune 100 companies.
How It Works:
Subscribe – Choose a flat monthly plan.
Submit Requests – Unlimited projects, handled one at a time.
Get Results Fast – Most projects delivered in 2–3 business days.
Unlimited Revisions – Refined until perfect.
“Businesses want speed, quality, and predictability,” said Eric Barker, Founder of DesignDelulu. “Our subscription model delivers all three while leveraging AI to make the process faster and more affordable.”
Ideal For:
Startups scaling quickly
SaaS companies with ongoing design needs
Agencies needing overflow support
Businesses wanting an on-demand creative team
DesignDelulu also offers a free AI prompt generator for photos and videos, helping users create perfect prompts to maximize AI-generated results.
The service is designed for startups, SaaS companies, agencies, and any business needing an on-demand creative team without long contracts.
Learn more or try the free AI prompt generator at designdelulu dot com /ai-prompt-generator
Press Contact:
Eric Barker
contact@designdelulu.com
designdelulu dot com
Contact
Design DeluluContact
Eric Barker
312-376-0313
designdelulu.com
Eric Barker
312-376-0313
designdelulu.com
Categories