Billy Ray Charles’ Last Call Friend Finds The Loveforce Collective All Funked Out
On Friday, August 15, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles, one is by Billy Ray Charles and the other is by The Loveforce Collective.
Santa Clatrita, CA, August 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, August 15, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One has Billy Ray Charles capitalizing on a popular phrase. The Other has The Loveforce Collective going retro.
The new Billy Ray Charles song “Last Call Friend,” is an Indie Pop song with a Latin beat & instrumentation. Co Written by prolific songwriter Mark Thomas Wilkins, lyrically it is about a lonely woman whose social life is centered at a bar. When last call comes she goes home with an available guy, hence the title last call friend. The lyric doesn’t judge but merely describes the woman who is part of this phenomenon of a last call friend.
The Loveforce Collective’s latest Digital Music Single is entitled “All Funked Out” It is an Indie Singer-Songwriter FUNK-R&B song that features a Hammond organ creating a funk-beat ambiance while the singer belts out a tune about being frustrated by too many funk songs. Recorded in the 1970’s when there was a plethora of Funk available it is a simple, Low-Fi throwback that can be fun to listen to. It’s kind of like a guilty pleasure, you like it but don’t want to admit it publicly.
“Loveforce Summer is in full effect with this week’s new releases,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. Billy Ray Charles and Songwriter Mark Wilkins are taking advantage of a phrase that is popular in bars across America with “Last Call Friend,” The Loveforce Collective is going retro with a low fi funk song with a retro feel to it,” he continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information contact, Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
