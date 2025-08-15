Author Dianne Guillory’s New Book, "‘Seven’ the Thread of God," is a Thought-Provoking and Engaging Discussion on How the Number Seven Plays a Vital Role in God’s Plan

Recent release “‘Seven’ the Thread of God: How God Sevened Himself, Made Covenant, and the Role Sevens Play in Restoring Us to God from Genesis to Revelation” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dianne Guillory is a compelling discussion that invites readers to journey through the Bible, discovering how the number seven plays a key role in God’s designs for mankind.