Author Dianne Guillory’s New Book, "‘Seven’ the Thread of God," is a Thought-Provoking and Engaging Discussion on How the Number Seven Plays a Vital Role in God’s Plan
Recent release “‘Seven’ the Thread of God: How God Sevened Himself, Made Covenant, and the Role Sevens Play in Restoring Us to God from Genesis to Revelation” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dianne Guillory is a compelling discussion that invites readers to journey through the Bible, discovering how the number seven plays a key role in God’s designs for mankind.
New York, NY, August 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dianne Guillory, a retired nurse as well as a loving mother of four and grandmother of seven, has completed her new book, “‘Seven’ the Thread of God: How God Sevened Himself, Made Covenant, and the Role Sevens Play in Restoring Us to God from Genesis to Revelation”: an eye-opening look at the ways in which the number seven is repeated throughout God’s Word, serving as an important sign for all of God’s plans.
“‘Seven' the Thread of God: How God Sevened Himself, Made Covenant, and the Role Sevens Play in Restoring Us to God from Genesis to Revelation’ is a story of promise, transgression, and redemption, as well as a beacon of hope in a world that has become chaotic and divisive,” writes Guillory. “It provides a glimpse into the mindset of God by way of His literary voice and choice of words throughout Scripture. And lastly, it is a road map for traversing all the sevens God bequeathed to mankind.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dianne Guillory’s enthralling series will resonate with readers from all backgrounds who seek to better understand God’s teachings and his ultimate grand design for the universe, as revealed through his Word and Jesus Christ.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “‘Seven’ the Thread of God: How God Sevened Himself, Made Covenant, and the Role Sevens Play in Restoring Us to God from Genesis to Revelation” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
