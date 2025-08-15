Author MJ Biehl’s New Book, “That’s What Happens When You Dance with a Dragonfly: A Story of Trust and Belief in the Process,” Follows a Girl’s Path to Find Herself Again

Recent release “That’s What Happens When You Dance with a Dragonfly: A Story of Trust and Belief in the Process” from Newman Springs Publishing author MJ Biehl follows Luna, a young girl who struggles after experiencing emotional abuse at the hands of her dance teacher and peers. But after a life changing summer, Luna rediscovers her passion for dance and the strength within her.