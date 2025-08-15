Author MJ Biehl’s New Book, “That’s What Happens When You Dance with a Dragonfly: A Story of Trust and Belief in the Process,” Follows a Girl’s Path to Find Herself Again
Recent release “That’s What Happens When You Dance with a Dragonfly: A Story of Trust and Belief in the Process” from Newman Springs Publishing author MJ Biehl follows Luna, a young girl who struggles after experiencing emotional abuse at the hands of her dance teacher and peers. But after a life changing summer, Luna rediscovers her passion for dance and the strength within her.
Morristown, TN, August 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- MJ Biehl, a behavioral health assessor and life coach who holds a master’s degree in psychology, has completed her new book, “That’s What Happens When You Dance with a Dragonfly: A Story of Trust and Belief in the Process”: a moving story of inner strength that follows a young girl who finds a way to mend her heart after years of emotional abuse and bullying tear her down and steal her joy.
“This book tells the story of Luna, who loved to dance but soon lost her sense of self because of the emotional abuse of her dance teacher and being bullied at school,” writes Biehl. “Luna, during summer break, went to the field of flowers where she learned dance techniques from observing how birds, butterflies, and flowers moved in nature. She learned tempo by listening to the croaking frogs, grasshoppers, and crickets. The field of flowers took her to heights where she had to learn the lesson of believing and trusting the process of life that was given to her by her mentor, the dragonfly.
“After summer break, Luna continued to dance and auditioned for a dance and was awarded. The story continued with Grandma Trudy taking her to Chicago and again, the world of possibilities opened to her. Luna, with the use of cookies, brought vulnerable communities together, forgiveness to happen, opportunities to flourish, and relationship restored, and found herself.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, MJ Biehl’s engaging tale is partly inspired by the author’s own emotional abuse she faced, as well as her desire to help uplift others who have faced similar struggles. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “That’s What Happens When You Dance with a Dragonfly” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, exploring the beauty that can be found in believing in oneself after learning to heal.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “That’s What Happens When You Dance with a Dragonfly: A Story of Trust and Belief in the Process” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
