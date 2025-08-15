Author David Elliott’s New Book, "Forever," is a Riveting Sci-Fi Parable Exploring the Confrontation Between Greco-Roman Society and Early Christianity
Recent release “Forever” from Page Publishing author David Elliott is a compelling novel that explores the Greco-Roman world through the lens of a thrilling science-fiction tale of T-rexes battling against Neo-Marxist and Nietzschean robots while learning about the ideas of the early Christian church.
Reno, NV, August 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- David Elliott, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who worked primarily as a school counselor and mental health counselor, has completed his new book, “Forever: The True Origins of the Kingdom of Lizaaa and the Empire of Sophiaaa Blessed by the Goddess”: a captivating novel that explores a society of T-rexes who fight against Earth’s robots, serving as a parallel to the Greco-Roman world and the early days of the Christian church.
“The galaxy ruling T-rexes and Earth’s robots battle it out for supremacy,” writes Elliott. “The Cobalt dinosaurs represent the matriarchal pre-Minoan society continuing Roman times. This sci-fi adventure is based on my philosophy text ‘Two Souls and a Body: What Every Educated Person Knew to Be True and How the Educated Christian Developed Christianity in Hellenistic Times, Creating the Ideas of Free Will and Modern Psychology.’ I promise an interesting and fun way to understand the philosophy and theology of Greco-Roman times that the Christians adopted and preserved, especially in the Orthodox Church (St. John Chrysostom) and writings of Dostoevsky. Our modern world is a struggle between pagan and Christian once again with the original Christian ideas surviving in small groups like the Twelve Step Movement, RET, CBT, and others.”
Published by Page Publishing, David Elliott’s enthralling novel will captivate readers as they follow along on this thrilling sci-fi tale, revealing how Christian ideas prevailed in the past, and how they can do so again. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Forever” is sure to leave readers spellbound right up until the very end.
