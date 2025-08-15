Author David Elliott’s New Book, "Forever," is a Riveting Sci-Fi Parable Exploring the Confrontation Between Greco-Roman Society and Early Christianity

Recent release “Forever” from Page Publishing author David Elliott is a compelling novel that explores the Greco-Roman world through the lens of a thrilling science-fiction tale of T-rexes battling against Neo-Marxist and Nietzschean robots while learning about the ideas of the early Christian church.