Author Milo Richardson’s New Book, “Mandatory Release: ‘Forever Offender’ Writing While Living in Texas,” Recounts How the Author Has Become Defined by His Incarceration

Recent release “Mandatory Release: ‘Forever Offender’ Writing While Living in Texas” from Page Publishing author Milo Richardson is a compelling and eye-opening account that explores how, despite having been released from prison after serving his time, the author has continued to be haunted by his past and branded a forever offender by society, leaving him emotionally imprisoned for life.