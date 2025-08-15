Author Milo Richardson’s New Book, “Mandatory Release: ‘Forever Offender’ Writing While Living in Texas,” Recounts How the Author Has Become Defined by His Incarceration
Recent release “Mandatory Release: ‘Forever Offender’ Writing While Living in Texas” from Page Publishing author Milo Richardson is a compelling and eye-opening account that explores how, despite having been released from prison after serving his time, the author has continued to be haunted by his past and branded a forever offender by society, leaving him emotionally imprisoned for life.
San Antonio, TX, August 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Milo Richardson has completed his new book, “Mandatory Release: ‘Forever Offender’ Writing While Living in Texas”: a stunning and powerful memoir that reveals pivotal moments from the author’s life, including his time in prison and how his incarceration continues to impact how he is treated by society.
“The title of this book, ‘Mandatory Release,’ refers to the automatic discharge of a prison inmate after serving a specified term in prison,” writes Richardson. “At the core of my story is my struggle to be fully released from crimes I was convicted of over fifty-seven years old.
“I went to prison in 1968 when I was eighteen years old. I served eleven years in prison for two crimes and was released in 1981. I was discharged from parole in 1989. The year is now 2024, as of the publishing of this book, and I am already seventy-five years old. Despite serving my prison time, serving my parole time, and being completely rehabilitated, I’m unable to fully experience life as a citizen with zero debts owed to society.
“It has been thirty-six years since I was discharged from parole, and yet at one time or another, I’ve been denied the opportunity to serve on jury duty, to vote, and be employed in my chosen career depending on the state I reside in. Thus, in my experience, there is no mandatory release from past crimes and imprisonment. Every day, America continues to treat me as a forever offender by limiting my ability to earn an income in my preferred field, limiting my ability to perform civic duties, and thus impacting my self-worth and ability to contribute as a worthy human being in the eyes of American states and laws.”
Published by Page Publishing, Milo Richardson’s impactful tale documents the author’s struggle, serving as a commentary on his life and the trials that have come to define him. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, Richardson shares his story with the hope that his experiences can help lead to better practices and laws that truly remove the barriers preventing rehabilitated offenders from succeeding and from experiencing the totality of what it means to be a citizen.
