Author Carmen Stadelhofer’s New Book, "Justin's Journey," is a Heartfelt True Story of a Young Boy with Down Syndrome Who Undergoes Dialysis When His Kidneys Fail

Recent release “Justin's Journey” from Page Publishing author Carmen Stadelhofer is a captivating true account that centers around Justin, a young boy born with Down syndrome who faces difficulties when his kidneys begin to fail. With the help of his medical team and his mother, Justin undergoes dialysis treatment to help him while waiting for a new kidney.