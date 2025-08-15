Author Carmen Stadelhofer’s New Book, "Justin's Journey," is a Heartfelt True Story of a Young Boy with Down Syndrome Who Undergoes Dialysis When His Kidneys Fail
Recent release “Justin's Journey” from Page Publishing author Carmen Stadelhofer is a captivating true account that centers around Justin, a young boy born with Down syndrome who faces difficulties when his kidneys begin to fail. With the help of his medical team and his mother, Justin undergoes dialysis treatment to help him while waiting for a new kidney.
Annendale, VA, August 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Carmen Stadelhofer, a loving wife and mother, as well as a registered nurse who also holds a BA in Biblical studies, has completed her new book, “Justin's Journey”: a compelling story of a young boy with Down syndrome who must undergo dialysis while waiting for a new kidney.
After completing nursing school at Alexandria Hospital School of Nursing, author Carmen Stadelhofer earned a bachelor of science in nursing at American University in Washington, DC. She later worked for ten years at medical hospitals in the Washington, DC, and Baltimore, Maryland, areas doing medical surgical nursing. While working as a school nurse at the Washington Bible College, she studied Bible and music and received a BA in biblical studies. She married her husband Scott Stadelhofer in 2002 and had two children.
“This is a story of a Down syndrome child whose kidneys fail,” writes Stadelhofer. “He becomes very ill and needs to have dialysis to cleanse his blood. It talks about the difficult treatment of dialysis and the help he receives to endure. He is celebrated as being the first Down syndrome child to undergo dialysis.”
Published by Page Publishing, Carmen Stadelhofer’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s son Justin, who was born in 2003 with Down syndrome and later diabetes. With vibrant artwork to help bring Stadelhofer’s story to life, “Justin’s Journey” is sure to resonate with readers of all ages, encouraging them to be brave like Justin when faced with life’s challenges.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “Justin's Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
