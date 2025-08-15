Author Benjamin Lake’s New Book "Echo and the Raven" is a Gripping Tale of One Man’s Journey to Achieve Sobriety with the Help of a Friendly Entity Seeking Reincarnation
Recent release “Echo and the Raven” from Page Publishing author Benjamin Lake is a compelling story that follows Rayford Banker, who slips into a relapse of alcohol and drug addiction following his father’s death. Now followed by two entities, Rayford works to become sober with the help of one, Echo, as Johnston, the other, haunts him for his own vile purpose.
East Windsor, CT, August 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Benjamin Lake has completed his new book, “Echo and the Raven”: a riveting story of one man’s path to sobriety with the help of a friendly entity named Echo, a deceased soldier who hopes to reincarnate into the form of a raven through making up for his past mistakes in life.
“At the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rayford Banker, a young, mute Floridian landscaper in recovery from alcoholism and drug addiction, plunges full force into a relapse following his father’s alcoholic death,” writes Lake. “Not long after, Banker begins to hallucinate several entities. One of which is Echo, a disfigured, nineteen-year-old American soldier who was killed in Afghanistan, seeking redemption for his part transgressions in the hopes he may reincarnate into a raven. On the other hand, Johnston is a cannibalistic, ghoulish mountain man seeking out to consume Banker’s liver.”
Published by Page Publishing, Benjamin Lake’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Rayford and Echo’s journey to achieve their goals while warding off Johnston’s attempts to cause both their failures. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Echo and the Raven” is a powerful story of addiction, healing, and forgiveness that is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Echo and the Raven” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“At the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rayford Banker, a young, mute Floridian landscaper in recovery from alcoholism and drug addiction, plunges full force into a relapse following his father’s alcoholic death,” writes Lake. “Not long after, Banker begins to hallucinate several entities. One of which is Echo, a disfigured, nineteen-year-old American soldier who was killed in Afghanistan, seeking redemption for his part transgressions in the hopes he may reincarnate into a raven. On the other hand, Johnston is a cannibalistic, ghoulish mountain man seeking out to consume Banker’s liver.”
Published by Page Publishing, Benjamin Lake’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Rayford and Echo’s journey to achieve their goals while warding off Johnston’s attempts to cause both their failures. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Echo and the Raven” is a powerful story of addiction, healing, and forgiveness that is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Echo and the Raven” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories