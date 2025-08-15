Author Benjamin Lake’s New Book "Echo and the Raven" is a Gripping Tale of One Man’s Journey to Achieve Sobriety with the Help of a Friendly Entity Seeking Reincarnation

Recent release “Echo and the Raven” from Page Publishing author Benjamin Lake is a compelling story that follows Rayford Banker, who slips into a relapse of alcohol and drug addiction following his father’s death. Now followed by two entities, Rayford works to become sober with the help of one, Echo, as Johnston, the other, haunts him for his own vile purpose.