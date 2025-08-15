Author Brandy Laree'’s New Book, “A Puppy Named Ezekiel: The Adventures of Ezekiel's First Year,” Follows the Exciting First Year with the Author’s Family Dog, Ezekiel

Recent release “A Puppy Named Ezekiel: The Adventures of Ezekiel's First Year” from Page Publishing author Brandy Laree' is a charming true story that shares the many adventures of the author’s family dog, Ezekiel. Originally a rescue puppy, Laree’ shares how Ezekiel, or Zeek for short, has brought all sorts of love and joy into her home, becoming a beloved part of her family.