Author Brandy Laree'’s New Book, “A Puppy Named Ezekiel: The Adventures of Ezekiel's First Year,” Follows the Exciting First Year with the Author’s Family Dog, Ezekiel
Recent release “A Puppy Named Ezekiel: The Adventures of Ezekiel's First Year” from Page Publishing author Brandy Laree' is a charming true story that shares the many adventures of the author’s family dog, Ezekiel. Originally a rescue puppy, Laree’ shares how Ezekiel, or Zeek for short, has brought all sorts of love and joy into her home, becoming a beloved part of her family.
New York, NY, August 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Brandy Laree', a loving mother with a passion for reading, has completed her new book, “A Puppy Named Ezekiel: The Adventures of Ezekiel's First Year”: a captivating tale that invites readers to journey along with the author’s puppy Ezekiel and discover all the love and joy he has brought to her home in his first year as a member of her family.
“‘A Puppy Named Ezekiel’ is a story about our German shepherd and black labrador mix puppy,” writes Laree. “He became the heart of our family the day we brought him home. We call him Zeek for short. He is such a beautiful, loving puppy and enjoys all of life’s adventures. I am extremely excited for this opportunity to share some of his adventures with the world.”
Published by Page Publishing, Brandy Laree'’s engaging tale is partly inspired by the author’s years of reading to her boys as they were growing up, which drove her desire to create a book that others could read to their children in order to create similar memories. Accompanied by photographs of Ezekiel’s many adventures, “A Puppy Named Ezekiel: The Adventures of Ezekiel's First Year” is a delightful tribute to the many ways that dogs can forever change a home with their boundless love and zest for life.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “A Puppy Named Ezekiel: The Adventures of Ezekiel's First Year” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
www.pagepublishing.com
