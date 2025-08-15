Duane W. Rennhack II’s New Book, “The Adventures of Duke the Pheasant,” is an Amusing Tale Capturing the Imagination and Helping Readers of All Ages Learn About Pheasants
Redwood, NY, August 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Duane W. Rennhack II, who teaches children and young adults about pheasants and their habitat, has completed his most recent book, “The Adventures of Duke the Pheasant”- a riveting tale that centers around a pheasant named Duke, chronicling his many adventures alongside his family.
“‘The Adventures of Duke the Pheasant’ is a fun children’s or young-adult book about the life and adventures of a pheasant—from the time he comes out of the egg and takes his first step to moving the nest after a great storm and finally meeting other animals with many adventures and life lessons along the way,” Rennhack shared. “Not only will Duke learn some lessons, so will the person, young or old, reading the book. Once you start to learn who Duke is, you will need to get to the next page or chapter to see what he does next. Don’t forget to look for book 2.”
Published by Fulton Books, Duane W. Rennhack II’s book will help readers of all ages gain new insights into the lifestyle and habitats of pheasants, all while capturing their imaginations with colorful and vibrant artwork that will invite them to revisit this engaging tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “The Adventures of Duke the Pheasant” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
