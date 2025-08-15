Oldman Seymour’s New Book, "Zye's Fishing Hole," is a Compelling Story of One Man’s Choice to Either Embrace His Faith or Turn Away from God When Faced with Tragedy
New York, NY, August 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Oldman Seymour, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, has completed his most recent book, “Zye's Fishing Hole”: a gripping tale that explores the power that tragedy can have to either bring someone closer to God or sever their faith completely.
“With a desire for years to have a baby it wasn't until they lost all hope, they decided to put all their Faith in Jesus,” writes Seymour. “He blessed them with a young son in their old age but not many years later tragedy struck, changing the way the young man felt about Jesus and God.”
“Will he let this tragedy change him or make a godly Man of him? Let's find out together.”
Published by Fulton Books, Oldman Seymour’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on Zye’s journey to believe once more and trust in God’s plan for him, or abandon his faith in the name of anger and grief.
Expertly paced and character-driven, “Zye’s Fishing Hole” is a stirring tale that’s sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, serving as a tribute to the immense power that faith can hold in overcoming life’s trials.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Zye's Fishing Hole” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
