Darren Miller’s New Book, "It Festers," Centers Around a High School Student Who Must Fight to Save the Children in His Small Town as They Begin to Go Missing
New York, NY, August 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Darren Miller has completed his most recent book, “It Festers”: a gripping novel that follows a young highschooler who moves to a small town, where children begin to go missing and he becomes the community’s only hope to put an end to these abductions.
“Charlie Welch has moved out of the city to Silver, Massachusetts, where his parents hoped for a fresh start,” writes Miller. “But for Charlie, prospects of peace and escape look slim. But as he makes friends, who stand by him, the rough city kid, he begins to feel that the move may not have turned into the battle he originally expected. But when kids in town vanish, he is dragged into a fight he never wanted a part of. But to keep his friends, his little sister, and his parents safe, he ventures onward. But as more kids go missing, he is dragged deeper into the fight. He has to question what is behind the disappearances or if he wants to know at all.”
Published by Fulton Books, Darren Miller’s book will transport readers as they follow Charlie’s thrilling quest to save his family and loved ones, as well as the small town he once despised but soon grows to love. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “It Festers” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “It Festers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
