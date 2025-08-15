Faith Hope’s Newly Released “Mission I’Mpossible: When God Sends You” is a Powerful Call to Trust and Obey God’s Direction.

“Mission I’Mpossible: When God Sends You” from Christian Faith Publishing by author Faith Hope is a compelling exploration of divine obedience inspired by the biblical story of Hosea. It encourages readers to embrace God’s call even when it challenges their comfort, reputation, or understanding.