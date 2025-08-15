Faith Hope’s Newly Released “Mission I’Mpossible: When God Sends You” is a Powerful Call to Trust and Obey God’s Direction.
“Mission I’Mpossible: When God Sends You” from Christian Faith Publishing by author Faith Hope is a compelling exploration of divine obedience inspired by the biblical story of Hosea. It encourages readers to embrace God’s call even when it challenges their comfort, reputation, or understanding.
New York, NY, August 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Mission I’Mpossible: When God Sends You,” a compelling narrative that challenges believers to reevaluate what true obedience to God looks like, is the creation of published author, Faith Hope.
Faith Hope shares, “As individuals, we try our very best and are taught to listen and be obedient to those in authority in whatever stages of life we are in: our parents, teachers, and even leaders. As followers of Christ, we take pride in listening to the voice of God and try our very best to be obedient to His teachings. We often listen and sometimes trust but find it very difficult to obey when what we are being told by God seems a little out of our comfort zone. We are quick to delay or deny the assignment and, if possible, renegotiate the assignment to fit our schedules and lifestyles or to get something that makes us give much to the assignment but still be able to protect our reputation. We claim to be all in, but when the call comes, the truth comes out, and we realize that maybe we just had one foot in. So what should we do?
"The story of Hosea in the Bible tells how God’s calling disrupted a man’s life in order for others to see God’s love, redemption, and His great and wonderful plans. It is a story of an individual assigned a mission that was heartbreaking, embarrassing if not impossible, and how God was with him through it all.
"This is a story for this season—a story of impossible missions, becoming missions I’Mpossible.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Faith Hope’s new book is a thought-provoking reflection on surrender, purpose, and transformation. It urges believers to let go of comfort and control to fulfill the life-changing missions God assigns, no matter how impossible they may seem.
Consumers can purchase “Mission I’Mpossible: When God Sends You” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Mission I’Mpossible: When God Sends You,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
