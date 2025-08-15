Gerralee Damman’s newly released “I Knew the Day that Little Bird was Born-God” is a heartwarming children’s story that gently introduces the truth of God’s love.
“I Knew the Day that Little Bird was Born-God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gerralee Damman is a delightful and spiritually uplifting tale that weaves biblical truths into the joyful adventures of a young bird discovering his identity and God’s presence in his life.
Topeka, KS, August 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “I Knew the Day that Little Bird was Born-God”: a sweet and imaginative story celebrating creation, purpose, and the loving awareness of God in every life. “I Knew the Day that Little Bird was Born-God” is the creation of published author, Gerralee Damman, who was born and raised in Kansas and lives there today with her husband, Mike. They are blessed with three children and eleven grandchildren. At a young age, Gerralee experienced the importance of the Word of God, which continues to impact her life today. Her passion and desire are for people of all ages to experience the power of using God’s Word in their daily lives.
Damman shares, “'Ooh, hi there! My name is Jimmy. Welcome to our kingdom.'
"This is the story of a day in the life of a little bird named Jimmy. Readers will experience his excitement about the new day, meeting his friend Virgel the eagle, and the lady of the kingdom. They will share in his joy of playing in the water and journey with him as he dreams back to the moments when he was born. Most importantly, Jimmy finds out that God knew the day he was born.
"The author incorporates scriptures that highlight how God’s Word is a part of our everyday lives—even the life of a little bird like Jimmy.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gerralee Damman’s new book is a faith-filled children’s tale designed to encourage young readers to recognize their value, embrace joy, and trust in the truth that they are known and loved by God from the very beginning.
Consumers can purchase “I Knew the Day that Little Bird was Born-God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Knew the Day that Little Bird was Born-God.” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
