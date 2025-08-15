Jennifer McDowell’s Newly Released "The Little Gardener" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story That Blends Biblical Values with Practical Life Lessons
“The Little Gardener: A Tale of Stewardship, Gleaning, and Community” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jennifer McDowell is a charming tale that teaches young readers about stewardship, financial literacy, and serving others through the lens of faith, community, and compassion.
Albuquerque, NM, August 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Little Gardener: A Tale of Stewardship, Gleaning, and Community”: a meaningful and inspiring narrative that introduces children to the value of generosity and responsible living. “The Little Gardener: A Tale of Stewardship, Gleaning, and Community” is the creation of published author, Jennifer McDowell, a globally minded author, educator, and businessperson passionate about helping children learn financial literacy through faith, stewardship, and resilience. Her background in psychology and family studies—rooted in faith, deep family values, and international experiences—shapes and inspires her stories.
McDowell shares, “Theo’s story is heartwarming and inspired by the Bible’s teachings. His journey taught him that being a good steward was not just about taking care of the gardens he became a steward of; it was about understanding how his gifts, talents, and resources could provide for him and his family, serve others, and glorify God.
Theo learned discipline and the financial principles of earning, saving, selling, and investing on his journey. The story reminds us that through the loving support of our families and communities, we can work together and share generously, bringing glory to God.
Like Theo, who opens his gardens for gleaning, we also have a calling to share our provision when we see others in need. Inspired by Theo’s story, his community came together to share their gifts and talents, gleaning the harvest and getting it to those who needed it most.
May we all strive to be faithful stewards, using our gifts, talents, and resources not just for our benefit but to honor God, bless others, and reflect the love and unity of the body of Christ. Let us remember the words of the Bible: “Well done, my good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master’s happiness!” (Matthew 25:21 NLT).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jennifer McDowell’s new book is a beautifully illustrated and spiritually enriching story that encourages children and families to live purposefully and give generously.
Consumers can purchase “The Little Gardener: A Tale of Stewardship, Gleaning, and Community” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Little Gardener: A Tale of Stewardship, Gleaning, and Community,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
