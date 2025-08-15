Jennifer McDowell’s Newly Released "The Little Gardener" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story That Blends Biblical Values with Practical Life Lessons

“The Little Gardener: A Tale of Stewardship, Gleaning, and Community” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jennifer McDowell is a charming tale that teaches young readers about stewardship, financial literacy, and serving others through the lens of faith, community, and compassion.