Nicole E. Diggs’s Newly Released “GET LIT!: Overcoming the Darkness of Depression” is a Powerful Testimony of Healing and Faith Through Life’s Darkest Moments
“GET LIT!: Overcoming the Darkness of Depression” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nicole E. Diggs is an inspiring guide that chronicles the author’s journey from mental health struggles to spiritual restoration through the light of Jesus Christ.
Kansas City, MO, August 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “GET LIT!: Overcoming the Darkness of Depression”: a heartfelt and faith-filled exploration of resilience, healing, and divine transformation. “GET LIT!: Overcoming the Darkness of Depression” is the creation of published author, Nicole E. Diggs, Nicole E. Diggs is a wife of twelve years and mother of four living children ranging in ages twenty to six years old, as well as one son she’ll be reunited with in heaven.
Her ministry is centered around comforting others as she has been comforted, by encouraging and edifying others through the Word of God. She leads them to want to develop an intimate relationship with Christ Jesus, the light of the world, by inviting him to be Lord of their life.
Diggs shares, “Are you stuck in darkness? A place of hopelessness? Seeing no way out? Get Lit! I’ve been there, and in this book, I will share with you how I went from the darkest of places (PTSD, major depressive disorder, and bipolar disorder) into the marvelous light of Jesus.
Jesus is the “light of the World” (John 8:12).
You’ll learn the very things that brought me out, and you’ll come out knowing how to stay lit! Scripture says, “You are a chosen race, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, God’s own people, in order that you may proclaim the mighty acts of him who called you out of darkness into his marvelous light” (1 Pet. 2:9).
See you on the other side. It’s possible!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nicole E. Diggs’s new book offers a beacon of hope for those battling depression, showing that with faith and perseverance, anyone can overcome even the deepest despair and walk boldly into the light.
Consumers can purchase “GET LIT!: Overcoming the Darkness of Depression” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “GET LIT!: Overcoming the Darkness of Depression,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
