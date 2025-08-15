Daniel P. Schichel’s Newly Released “The Life of Wilbur Fly: The Fight for Flight” is a Powerful Allegorical Journey of Faith, Identity, and Transformation

“The Life of Wilbur Fly: The Fight for Flight” from Christian Faith Publishing author Daniel P. Schichel is an inspiring and deeply symbolic tale that explores the struggle to find purpose, the challenge of faith, and the beauty of transformation through a caterpillar’s quest to fulfill his destiny.