Robbin Gales Hanes’s Newly Released "Rufus" is a Heartwarming Children’s Tale with a Powerful Message About Empathy and Self-Awareness
“Rufus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robbin Gales Hanes is a charming and thoughtful story that uses animal characters to explore important life lessons about kindness, humility, and valuing others.
Raleigh, NC, August 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Rufus”: a delightful and meaningful children’s story centered around themes of self-esteem, bullying, and personal growth. “Rufus” is the creation of published author, Robbin Gales Hanes, a Richmond County, North Carolina native and the youngest of eight children, has enjoyed a diverse career from working as a nanny for over a decade to launching her own organic candy business. A passionate baker and writer, she also enjoys reading, gardening, and ’60s music. Now residing in Raleigh, North Carolina, Hanes uses animal characters in her storytelling to help children relate to important themes such as self-esteem, bullying, and empathy.
Robbin Gales Hanes shares, “Rufus is about a pampered dog who is the family pet. He also lives on the family farm with many other animals. He is self-centered and preoccupied with himself. He finds enjoyment and pleasure in taunting and boasting excessively to the other animals about being registered at the Kennel Club, bathing in the family bathtub with special soaps made just for dogs, getting his toenails clipped, and having stories read to him at bedtime. Nothing could be finer than the Kibbles ’n Bits that he has at dinnertime. Rufus will learn a valuable lesson in prejudging others by the way they look and how they live.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robbin Gales Hanes’s new book offers an engaging and educational read that encourages young readers to reflect on the value of empathy, respect, and personal growth.
Consumers can purchase “Rufus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Rufus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Robbin Gales Hanes shares, “Rufus is about a pampered dog who is the family pet. He also lives on the family farm with many other animals. He is self-centered and preoccupied with himself. He finds enjoyment and pleasure in taunting and boasting excessively to the other animals about being registered at the Kennel Club, bathing in the family bathtub with special soaps made just for dogs, getting his toenails clipped, and having stories read to him at bedtime. Nothing could be finer than the Kibbles ’n Bits that he has at dinnertime. Rufus will learn a valuable lesson in prejudging others by the way they look and how they live.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robbin Gales Hanes’s new book offers an engaging and educational read that encourages young readers to reflect on the value of empathy, respect, and personal growth.
Consumers can purchase “Rufus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Rufus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories