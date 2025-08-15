Stephon Nikolai Wolfe’s Newly Released "The Truth is Mine" is a Compelling Tale of Loss, Identity, and Rediscovery Through Faith and Resilience
“The Truth is Mine” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stephon Nikolai Wolfe follows the emotional journey of a young police officer who must rebuild her life, faith, and purpose after a devastating trauma erases her past.
New York, NY, August 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Truth is Mine,” a moving narrative about healing, identity, and faith, the creation of published author, Stephon Nikolai Wolfe.
Wolfe shares, “Aliyah Creed is a young female police officer who was given an undercover assignment in the town of Chelsea. But after a tragic assault, Aliyah loses her memory. And with it, any recall as to what her mission was, why she became a police officer, and who she was as a person. While being in the hospital and trying to regain her memory, Aliyah meets Dr. Yale.
A man fully dedicated to God and helping others through their toughest times, Dr. Daniel Yale has found himself face-to-face with his very own Jane Doe. She is a mystery to him, in so many ways.
Together, they avoid a media scandal and disappear to a ranch on the outskirts of Chelsea where Aliyah can start the process of healing physically, emotionally, and spiritually. But will the undercover assignment come back to haunt her? Will she remember why she became a police officer? And will Daniel be able to help her learn how to trust him and the God she once claimed as her own?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stephon Nikolai Wolfe’s new book offers readers a heartfelt blend of suspense, spiritual growth, and human connection.
Consumers can purchase “The Truth is Mine” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Truth is Mine,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
