Adym Dantz’s Newly Released "DASA: Dynamic Application of Spiritual Awareness" is a Transformative Guide to Emotional Healing and Spiritual Empowerment Through Christ
“DASA: Dynamic Application of Spiritual Awareness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Adym Dantz is a powerful resource that offers biblically grounded strategies for overcoming emotional turmoil and reclaiming mental peace through spiritual awareness and Christ-centered living.
New York, NY, August 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “DASA: Dynamic Application of Spiritual Awareness,” a thought-provoking and empowering exploration of the connection between emotional health and spiritual truth, is the creation of published author, Adym Dantz.
Adym Dantz shares, “Unfortunately, many people, impacted by their own negative emotions and also letting the emotional stress of others compound theirs, equate to uninvited guests occupying some of the valuable real estate of your mind, with no benefit to you. Adym Dantz teaches you to both mitigate and annihilate the health-destroying effects of negative human emotions that drain you and explicitly shows you that through Christ, you were given victory over all life’s circumstances according to Colossians 2:9–10.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Adym Dantz’s new book is a compelling invitation to rise above emotional bondage and live in the fullness of spiritual freedom.
Consumers can purchase “DASA: Dynamic Application of Spiritual Awareness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “DASA: Dynamic Application of Spiritual Awareness,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
