Victory City AZ to Launch Bold New Church in Phoenix, Arizona, on August 24, 2025
Victory City AZ announces the launch of its new Phoenix church on August 24, 2025. Led by Pastor Mike Honer, the church offers Spirit-led worship, dynamic teaching, and ministries for all ages. With a focus on restoration, empowerment, and spiritual activation, Victory City AZ invites the community to experience bold faith and elevated living.
Phoenix, AZ, August 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Victory City AZ, a faith-driven church community based in Phoenix, Arizona, will officially launch its new location on Sunday, August 24, 2025. Designed to activate purpose, restore spirit, and elevate lives, Victory City AZ introduces a transformative worship experience that blends immersive environments with Spirit-led teaching and dynamic outreach.
Founded by Senior Pastor Mike Honer, Victory City AZ represents more than a traditional church—it is a movement committed to igniting bold faith and empowering individuals across generations. The church’s mission centers on restoration, spiritual activation, and equipping people to live victoriously in every area of life.
“Victory City AZ exists to encourage, equip, and empower individuals and the community,” said Pastor Mike Honer. “The future holds greater promise than the past, and this church is a place where gifts are activated, spirits are restored, and lives are elevated.”
Distinctives of Victory City AZ Include:
Spirit-Led Worship & Teaching: Services are designed to awaken boldness and purpose, inspiring attendees to take action and live a life of victory regardless of circumstance.
Encourage.Equip.Empower™ Framework: A discipleship model that fosters healing, growth, and spiritual activation across all age groups.
Christian Counseling Services: Offering faith-based counseling that focuses on emotional healing, mental renewal, and alignment with God’s purpose.
Fueled Youth & Ignite Kids Ministries: High-energy, faith-infused environments that engage and inspire young people to grow in their identity and spiritual foundation.
Creative Culture Development: Actively recruiting singers, musicians, and media creatives to shape worship experiences marked by excellence and authenticity.
Launch Event Details:
Victory City AZ will host its inaugural service, titled Beyond Limits Sunday, on August 24, 2025, at 12:30 p.m. This worship experience is designed to break barriers and mark new beginnings for attendees and the surrounding community.
For more details visit victorycityaz.org
About Victory City AZ:
Victory City AZ is a bold, Spirit-led church committed to restoration, empowerment, and spiritual activation. Through ministries such as Fueled Youth, Ignite Kids, and Christian Counseling, the church creates life-changing environments where individuals are seen, heard, and equipped to live victoriously. Victory City AZ continues to host services and outreach events throughout Phoenix, welcoming individuals and families seeking a church community marked by authenticity, excellence, and radical faith.
Contact
Monique Honer, EP
623-304-9100
www.VictoryCityAZ.org
