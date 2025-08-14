Victory City AZ to Launch Bold New Church in Phoenix, Arizona, on August 24, 2025

Victory City AZ announces the launch of its new Phoenix church on August 24, 2025. Led by Pastor Mike Honer, the church offers Spirit-led worship, dynamic teaching, and ministries for all ages. With a focus on restoration, empowerment, and spiritual activation, Victory City AZ invites the community to experience bold faith and elevated living.