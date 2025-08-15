Maranatha Severe’s Newly Released "The Establishments: Book One" is a Heartfelt and Adventurous Tale of Survival, Friendship, and Finding Belonging
“The Establishments: Book One” from Christian Faith Publishing author Maranatha Severe explores the journey of a courageous dog navigating a world of challenges to find companionship, hope, and purpose.
New York, NY, August 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Establishments: Book One”: an emotionally rich narrative of a dog’s quest for acceptance and happiness. “The Establishments: Book One” is the creation of published author, Maranatha Severe, a dedicated daughter and sister who resides in the Orlando Florida area and enjoys homeschooling.
Maranatha Severe shares, “It has been a while since Magenta felt happy in her home with her owner, especially with the recent changes. Magenta had always loved her owner, but when a second human moves in, Magenta is mistreated and lonely. One day, in the middle of a game of fetch, Magenta gets the ball, returns, and realizes that her owner had simply vanished. Confused and lost, Magenta soon seeks shelter when a rainstorm suddenly pours down and wanders into a forest where dangers and enemies lurk.
She meets a group of dogs and is intrigued to stay with them, fascinated by their mutual care and companionship for each other. She quickly befriends two Dobermans, but challenges still lie ahead of this seemingly peaceful lifestyle. She is soon troubled and scared by the amount of distrust and hostility pointed towards pets. And although the hopes of having companionship and happiness is high in this group of dogs, the chances of a difficult, unforgiving life are even higher.
Will Magenta be able to overcome the discouraging comments and unfriendly glares behind her back, or will she be too overwhelmed to stay, and go searching for her lost human? Just to simply become lonely and mistreated once more.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maranatha Severe’s new book delivers a powerful narrative of resilience and the search for belonging, providing an inspiring message for readers of all ages.
Consumers can purchase “The Establishments: Book One” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Establishments: Book One,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
