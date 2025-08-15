Winfred Verreen, ThD’s Newly Released “When Leaves Fall” is a Powerful Spiritual Guide Offering Hope and Healing for Those Navigating Trauma and Emotional Pain.
“When Leaves Fall: Inspiration and Comfort for Those Going Through Traumas (Autumn Seasons)” from Christian Faith Publishing author Winfred Verreen, ThD is a heartfelt and biblically grounded exploration of healing, redemption, and new beginnings for victims and even perpetrators of trauma.
Orlando, FL, August 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “When Leaves Fall: Inspiration and Comfort for Those Going Through Traumas (Autumn Seasons)”: a thoughtful and compassionate resource for those facing deep emotional wounds. “When Leaves Fall: Inspiration and Comfort for Those Going Through Traumas (Autumn Seasons)” is the creation of published author, Winfred Verreen, ThD, the founder and senior pastor of Elim Orlando Church, where he has served since 1998. A retired NASA professional with 43 years at Kennedy Space Center, he now dedicates his life to Christian ministry. Pastor Verreen has led prison ministries, founded a radio teaching outreach, and served on the board of the Orange County Jail Ministry. He is also an instructor and director at Chapel Christian University’s Orlando extension. Deeply involved in community service, he mentors youth, supports the homeless, and hosts men’s conferences. His mission is to preach and teach the Word of God to transform lives, strengthen the church, and reach the lost.
Winfred Verreen, ThD shares, “This book is a must-read for anyone experiencing traumatic abuse.
This book entitled When Leaves Fall addresses the chilling reality of lives that have been traumatized by viscous acts that have resulted in physical and emotional pain. It is an aid to those victims who can no longer cover up, camouflage, and are ready to come out of hiding to confess and confront their emptiness. In writing this book, the author swings the pendulum in one direction to remediate the darkness, pain, and loneliness experienced by those who have been victimized, and then he swings in the other direction to reveal the frustration of villains who have come to a place in life where they must confront the evil and darkness inside of them that have forced them to hurt others. The author embarks on his journey to help at the strategic place where the victim and villain awaken to the reality of their pain and must find help. The book characterizes and compares this place to the autumn season, when leaves naturally fall from trees and leave them barren and exposed to the elements.
The author goes a long way to provide awareness to sufferers that they are not alone and there is help for them. The author takes three deep dives into the scriptures to search out and bring to the surface hidden pearls of spiritual truths of deliverance; second, to introduce the hurting to the Lord Jesus Christ, the strong deliverer; and finally, to bring to the surface an analysis of the lives of select biblical patriarchs to show how those sufferers obtained divine deliverance from the same source available to sufferers today. Throughout the book, the author combines his personal work and experiences with scriptural truths to bring in one volume a step-by-step path to total deliverance. The writing of this book does not stop at deliverance, healing, and freedom but provides guidance into a new beginning for the delivered and unveils the power of God that awaits them to enter the new season ahead of them.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Winfred Verreen, ThD’s new book is a profound source of comfort and spiritual encouragement for those ready to step out of the shadows of trauma.
Consumers can purchase “When Leaves Fall: Inspiration and Comfort for Those Going Through Traumas (Autumn Seasons)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “When Leaves Fall: Inspiration and Comfort for Those Going Through Traumas (Autumn Seasons),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Winfred Verreen, ThD shares, “This book is a must-read for anyone experiencing traumatic abuse.
This book entitled When Leaves Fall addresses the chilling reality of lives that have been traumatized by viscous acts that have resulted in physical and emotional pain. It is an aid to those victims who can no longer cover up, camouflage, and are ready to come out of hiding to confess and confront their emptiness. In writing this book, the author swings the pendulum in one direction to remediate the darkness, pain, and loneliness experienced by those who have been victimized, and then he swings in the other direction to reveal the frustration of villains who have come to a place in life where they must confront the evil and darkness inside of them that have forced them to hurt others. The author embarks on his journey to help at the strategic place where the victim and villain awaken to the reality of their pain and must find help. The book characterizes and compares this place to the autumn season, when leaves naturally fall from trees and leave them barren and exposed to the elements.
The author goes a long way to provide awareness to sufferers that they are not alone and there is help for them. The author takes three deep dives into the scriptures to search out and bring to the surface hidden pearls of spiritual truths of deliverance; second, to introduce the hurting to the Lord Jesus Christ, the strong deliverer; and finally, to bring to the surface an analysis of the lives of select biblical patriarchs to show how those sufferers obtained divine deliverance from the same source available to sufferers today. Throughout the book, the author combines his personal work and experiences with scriptural truths to bring in one volume a step-by-step path to total deliverance. The writing of this book does not stop at deliverance, healing, and freedom but provides guidance into a new beginning for the delivered and unveils the power of God that awaits them to enter the new season ahead of them.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Winfred Verreen, ThD’s new book is a profound source of comfort and spiritual encouragement for those ready to step out of the shadows of trauma.
Consumers can purchase “When Leaves Fall: Inspiration and Comfort for Those Going Through Traumas (Autumn Seasons)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “When Leaves Fall: Inspiration and Comfort for Those Going Through Traumas (Autumn Seasons),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories