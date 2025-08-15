Rugged Science Rolls Out Complete NOMAD Rugged Rackmount Server Lineup

Rugged Science has launched the NOMAD Rugged Rack Mount Server Series in 1U, 2U, and 3U models. Built to order and tested in-house, NOMAD delivers customizable, high-performance computing for mission-critical military and industrial applications. With up to 256 cores, 6TB DDR5 memory, and 384TB storage, NOMAD adapts to any environment where reliability and performance are non-negotiable.