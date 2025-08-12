Huntington Learning Center of Russellville Earns MSA-CESS Accreditation
Huntington Learning Center of Russellville has earned accreditation from the Middle States Association (MSA-CESS), a mark of excellence recognizing high standards in education. This achievement reflects John and Ashly Crawford’s commitment to helping River Valley students succeed. Accreditation ensures eligibility for Arkansas EFA and Literacy Grant funding and opens additional federal opportunities. Families can trust Huntington for proven, individualized tutoring and test prep.
Russellville, AR, August 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Huntington Learning Center of Russellville announced today that it has received full accreditation from the Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS), officially effective April 11, 2025. This prestigious accreditation places the tutoring and test prep center among an elite group of K–12 institutions and learning services providers that have met rigorous standards of educational quality and integrity. For River Valley families, the achievement affirms that Huntington’s academic support programs uphold the highest levels of excellence, accountability, and student success.
What is MSA-CESS?
The Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS) is a globally recognized accrediting body dedicated to advancing quality in education. With more than 3,000 accredited schools, systems, and educational service providers across the United States and in 117 countries, MSA-CESS has been a leader in school improvement for over 130 years. The organization evaluates K–12 public, private, charter, and independent schools (among others) against comprehensive standards to ensure they provide an effective education and commit to continuous growth. Earning MSA-CESS accreditation is a mark of distinction that signals an institution meets stringent criteria in all aspects of its operations—from teaching and curriculum to governance, safety, and student services.
A Rigorous Accreditation Process
Huntington Learning Center of Russellville undertook a thorough self-study and evaluation process, measuring its programs and performance against Middle States’ research-based standards. To earn accreditation, the center had to show it meets Middle States’ standards in areas such as mission and objectives, governance and leadership, staffing, educational programs, information and technology, student support services, health and safety, facilities, financial stability, and continuous assessment and planning. This rigorous validation process ensures that only institutions truly dedicated to high-quality education and ongoing improvement receive the Middle States seal of approval.
“Accredited learning providers undergo rigorous evaluation, reflecting a commitment to excellence and a focus on student achievement,” MSA-CESS notes in its standards. This process ensures accredited institutions uphold the highest educational standards and a resolute dedication to ongoing enhancement. Huntington Learning Center of Russellville’s successful accreditation is a testament to the center’s diligence in meeting these benchmarks and its drive to deliver outstanding tutoring and test preparation services.
What This Accreditation Means for Families
For families in the River Valley, Middle States accreditation offers an extra layer of trust and assurance. It means the Huntington Learning Center in Russellville is held to the same high standards as accredited schools nationwide. Just as parents wouldn’t send their child to a non-accredited college, they can be confident in choosing an accredited tutoring and academic support program that has been vetted for quality and results.
MSA-CESS accreditation signals that Huntington’s curriculum, instructors, and outcomes have been independently validated to meet rigorous criteria. Parents can be confident that Huntington adheres to the same level of quality embraced by top educational institutions, ensuring that students receive a top-tier education experience. In practical terms, this translates to highly qualified, certified teachers, research-based methods, and measurable academic growth for students. Huntington’s proven approach to personalized tutoring and test prep—from building reading and math skills to SAT/ACT exam preparation—has demonstrated effectiveness, and the Middle States review verified the “proven results of the Huntington methodology” in helping each student succeed.
Accreditation also underscores Huntington’s commitment to continuous improvement. Even after 27 years of working with Middle States on accreditation for various centers, Huntington embraces a culture of regularly updating and enhancing its programs. For River Valley students, this means they will benefit from an environment of excellence that is always striving to get even better – whether it’s through updated curriculum materials, teacher training, or new program offerings aimed at maximizing student success.
A Message from Our Center Director
John Crawford, Center Director of Huntington Learning Center of Russellville, expressed what this milestone means for the local community. “This accreditation is more than just an approval – it’s an affirmation of our mission and the deep commitment Ashly and I have to supporting local students,” said Crawford. “As proud members of the River Valley community, we have always believed in making a difference in the lives of our children. Earning the Middle States accreditation shows that our Huntington center is delivering the absolute best in tutoring and test prep, held to the highest standards of quality. We are thrilled to bring this level of excellence home to the River Valley. Our families can trust that when their child comes to Huntington, they are getting world-class academic support right here in Russellville. Ashly and I will continue to work tirelessly – hand-in-hand with our schools and parents – to ensure every student in our community can reach their fullest potential.”
(John and Ashly Crawford, longtime Russellville residents, opened the local Huntington Learning Center with a shared passion for helping children succeed. Both have extensive backgrounds in education and community leadership, and they view the center as a partnership with local families and schools to lift student achievement. John serves as Center Director, and Ashly assists in operational leadership of the center.)
Continued Program Participation and Funding Opportunities
One immediate benefit of the MSA-CESS accreditation is that Huntington Learning Center of Russellville remains eligible for key state educational programs and expands access to new funding resources. In Arkansas, accreditation allows Huntington to continue as an approved provider in the Arkansas Children’s Educational Freedom Account (EFA) program and the state’s Literacy Tutoring Grant initiative. The Education Freedom Account program – a new education savings account (ESA) launching statewide – enables families to use state-allocated funds for approved educational services, including tutoring. Likewise, the Arkansas Literacy Tutoring Grant provides funding (up to $500 per eligible K–3 student) for extra reading support through state-approved tutoring providers. Huntington’s accredited status means local families can confidently utilize these scholarships and grants at our center, knowing we meet all program quality requirements.
Beyond state programs, Middle States accreditation can open doors to additional federal funding opportunities and partnerships. Accredited institutions are often given priority or eligibility when applying for educational grants, participating in federally funded initiatives, or forming collaborations with schools. For example, Huntington centers across the country have leveraged their accredited status to access grant funding and state resources that further enrich their services. In Russellville, the center will now explore new avenues to enhance its offerings – from expanding curriculum and technology to providing supplemental programs – all made possible by the credibility that accreditation confers.
Ultimately, maintaining accreditation is part of Huntington’s pledge to be accountable and accessible. “This recognition ensures we can continue working with programs like EFA and the Literacy Grant, which make our services more affordable and accessible to families,” noted Crawford. “It also challenges us to keep improving and innovating in how we serve students, as we tap into new resources to better support our River Valley schools and learners.”
Next Steps for Parents: Experience the Difference
With accreditation in place, Huntington Learning Center of Russellville invites families to experience the center’s programs and see first-hand the impact of an accredited academic support partner. Parents are encouraged to book a comprehensive academic evaluation for their child to identify their needs and goals. This evaluation is the first step in crafting a personalized tutoring or test prep program – whether a young learner needs help closing reading gaps or a high schooler is aiming for a higher ACT score. By acting now, families can take advantage of Huntington’s newly accredited programs and, if eligible, apply available EFA or literacy grant funds toward their child’s tutoring plan.
Contact Huntington Learning Center of Russellville to schedule an academic evaluation or to learn more about our accredited programs and funding options. Call us at (479) 269-5211 or visit our website at huntingtonhelps.com/locations/russellville-ar/ for more information. Together, let’s build on this commitment to excellence and set your student on the path to success!
About Huntington Learning Center of Russellville
Huntington Learning Center of Russellville is a leading local provider of K–12 tutoring, test prep, and academic support services. Part of the nation’s foremost tutoring and test prep network, the Russellville center offers personalized programs in phonics, reading, writing, mathematics (from basic skills through Calculus), sciences, study skills, and exam preparation for high-stakes tests like the SAT and ACT. All instruction is delivered by certified teachers and is tailored to meet each student’s unique needs, with a mission to “give every student the best education possible”. Founded in 1977, Huntington Learning Center has helped generations of students achieve academic success through its proven methods and caring, one-to-one approach. The Russellville center, owned and operated by John and Ashly Crawford, is proud to serve families throughout the River Valley with programs that build skills, confidence, and a love of learning. Huntington Learning Center is accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools and maintains the highest standards of educational quality.
What is MSA-CESS?
The Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS) is a globally recognized accrediting body dedicated to advancing quality in education. With more than 3,000 accredited schools, systems, and educational service providers across the United States and in 117 countries, MSA-CESS has been a leader in school improvement for over 130 years. The organization evaluates K–12 public, private, charter, and independent schools (among others) against comprehensive standards to ensure they provide an effective education and commit to continuous growth. Earning MSA-CESS accreditation is a mark of distinction that signals an institution meets stringent criteria in all aspects of its operations—from teaching and curriculum to governance, safety, and student services.
A Rigorous Accreditation Process
Huntington Learning Center of Russellville undertook a thorough self-study and evaluation process, measuring its programs and performance against Middle States’ research-based standards. To earn accreditation, the center had to show it meets Middle States’ standards in areas such as mission and objectives, governance and leadership, staffing, educational programs, information and technology, student support services, health and safety, facilities, financial stability, and continuous assessment and planning. This rigorous validation process ensures that only institutions truly dedicated to high-quality education and ongoing improvement receive the Middle States seal of approval.
“Accredited learning providers undergo rigorous evaluation, reflecting a commitment to excellence and a focus on student achievement,” MSA-CESS notes in its standards. This process ensures accredited institutions uphold the highest educational standards and a resolute dedication to ongoing enhancement. Huntington Learning Center of Russellville’s successful accreditation is a testament to the center’s diligence in meeting these benchmarks and its drive to deliver outstanding tutoring and test preparation services.
What This Accreditation Means for Families
For families in the River Valley, Middle States accreditation offers an extra layer of trust and assurance. It means the Huntington Learning Center in Russellville is held to the same high standards as accredited schools nationwide. Just as parents wouldn’t send their child to a non-accredited college, they can be confident in choosing an accredited tutoring and academic support program that has been vetted for quality and results.
MSA-CESS accreditation signals that Huntington’s curriculum, instructors, and outcomes have been independently validated to meet rigorous criteria. Parents can be confident that Huntington adheres to the same level of quality embraced by top educational institutions, ensuring that students receive a top-tier education experience. In practical terms, this translates to highly qualified, certified teachers, research-based methods, and measurable academic growth for students. Huntington’s proven approach to personalized tutoring and test prep—from building reading and math skills to SAT/ACT exam preparation—has demonstrated effectiveness, and the Middle States review verified the “proven results of the Huntington methodology” in helping each student succeed.
Accreditation also underscores Huntington’s commitment to continuous improvement. Even after 27 years of working with Middle States on accreditation for various centers, Huntington embraces a culture of regularly updating and enhancing its programs. For River Valley students, this means they will benefit from an environment of excellence that is always striving to get even better – whether it’s through updated curriculum materials, teacher training, or new program offerings aimed at maximizing student success.
A Message from Our Center Director
John Crawford, Center Director of Huntington Learning Center of Russellville, expressed what this milestone means for the local community. “This accreditation is more than just an approval – it’s an affirmation of our mission and the deep commitment Ashly and I have to supporting local students,” said Crawford. “As proud members of the River Valley community, we have always believed in making a difference in the lives of our children. Earning the Middle States accreditation shows that our Huntington center is delivering the absolute best in tutoring and test prep, held to the highest standards of quality. We are thrilled to bring this level of excellence home to the River Valley. Our families can trust that when their child comes to Huntington, they are getting world-class academic support right here in Russellville. Ashly and I will continue to work tirelessly – hand-in-hand with our schools and parents – to ensure every student in our community can reach their fullest potential.”
(John and Ashly Crawford, longtime Russellville residents, opened the local Huntington Learning Center with a shared passion for helping children succeed. Both have extensive backgrounds in education and community leadership, and they view the center as a partnership with local families and schools to lift student achievement. John serves as Center Director, and Ashly assists in operational leadership of the center.)
Continued Program Participation and Funding Opportunities
One immediate benefit of the MSA-CESS accreditation is that Huntington Learning Center of Russellville remains eligible for key state educational programs and expands access to new funding resources. In Arkansas, accreditation allows Huntington to continue as an approved provider in the Arkansas Children’s Educational Freedom Account (EFA) program and the state’s Literacy Tutoring Grant initiative. The Education Freedom Account program – a new education savings account (ESA) launching statewide – enables families to use state-allocated funds for approved educational services, including tutoring. Likewise, the Arkansas Literacy Tutoring Grant provides funding (up to $500 per eligible K–3 student) for extra reading support through state-approved tutoring providers. Huntington’s accredited status means local families can confidently utilize these scholarships and grants at our center, knowing we meet all program quality requirements.
Beyond state programs, Middle States accreditation can open doors to additional federal funding opportunities and partnerships. Accredited institutions are often given priority or eligibility when applying for educational grants, participating in federally funded initiatives, or forming collaborations with schools. For example, Huntington centers across the country have leveraged their accredited status to access grant funding and state resources that further enrich their services. In Russellville, the center will now explore new avenues to enhance its offerings – from expanding curriculum and technology to providing supplemental programs – all made possible by the credibility that accreditation confers.
Ultimately, maintaining accreditation is part of Huntington’s pledge to be accountable and accessible. “This recognition ensures we can continue working with programs like EFA and the Literacy Grant, which make our services more affordable and accessible to families,” noted Crawford. “It also challenges us to keep improving and innovating in how we serve students, as we tap into new resources to better support our River Valley schools and learners.”
Next Steps for Parents: Experience the Difference
With accreditation in place, Huntington Learning Center of Russellville invites families to experience the center’s programs and see first-hand the impact of an accredited academic support partner. Parents are encouraged to book a comprehensive academic evaluation for their child to identify their needs and goals. This evaluation is the first step in crafting a personalized tutoring or test prep program – whether a young learner needs help closing reading gaps or a high schooler is aiming for a higher ACT score. By acting now, families can take advantage of Huntington’s newly accredited programs and, if eligible, apply available EFA or literacy grant funds toward their child’s tutoring plan.
Contact Huntington Learning Center of Russellville to schedule an academic evaluation or to learn more about our accredited programs and funding options. Call us at (479) 269-5211 or visit our website at huntingtonhelps.com/locations/russellville-ar/ for more information. Together, let’s build on this commitment to excellence and set your student on the path to success!
About Huntington Learning Center of Russellville
Huntington Learning Center of Russellville is a leading local provider of K–12 tutoring, test prep, and academic support services. Part of the nation’s foremost tutoring and test prep network, the Russellville center offers personalized programs in phonics, reading, writing, mathematics (from basic skills through Calculus), sciences, study skills, and exam preparation for high-stakes tests like the SAT and ACT. All instruction is delivered by certified teachers and is tailored to meet each student’s unique needs, with a mission to “give every student the best education possible”. Founded in 1977, Huntington Learning Center has helped generations of students achieve academic success through its proven methods and caring, one-to-one approach. The Russellville center, owned and operated by John and Ashly Crawford, is proud to serve families throughout the River Valley with programs that build skills, confidence, and a love of learning. Huntington Learning Center is accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools and maintains the highest standards of educational quality.
Contact
Huntington Learning Center of RussellvilleContact
John Crawford
479-449-4500
huntingtonhelps.com/locations/russellville-ar/
John Crawford
479-449-4500
huntingtonhelps.com/locations/russellville-ar/
Multimedia
Categories