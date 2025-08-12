Huntington Learning Center of Russellville Earns MSA-CESS Accreditation

Huntington Learning Center of Russellville has earned accreditation from the Middle States Association (MSA-CESS), a mark of excellence recognizing high standards in education. This achievement reflects John and Ashly Crawford’s commitment to helping River Valley students succeed. Accreditation ensures eligibility for Arkansas EFA and Literacy Grant funding and opens additional federal opportunities. Families can trust Huntington for proven, individualized tutoring and test prep.