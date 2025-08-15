3DiVi Launches BAF 1.13: Advanced Biometric Authentication with Deepfake Detection and Customizable Facial Motion Control Scenarios
3DiVi, a global leader in biometric technology, today announced the release of 3DiVi BAF 1.13, a major update that significantly improves biometric authentication by integrating a deepfake detection algorithm and flexible, customizable motion control scenarios.
Covina, CA, August 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As deepfake threats surge in 2025, 3DiVi BAF 1.13 offers a smarter, more adaptive approach to identity verification. By combining custom and auto-generated motion checks, the solution delivers a fluid and secure user experience that keeps fraudsters guessing while protecting users’ personal and financial data.
Key Features of 3DiVi BAF 1.13:
Deepfake Detection at Registration and Login
Deepfakes are becoming a widespread threat in identity fraud. The new deepfake detection module is embedded directly into the authentication process to prevent account takeovers and protect sensitive data — a critical capability for banks, fintechs, and any service prioritizing secure, accurate identity verification.
Customizable Facial Motion Control Scenarios
Users can design personalized motion patterns for liveness detection, including actions such as head turns, nods, or moving closer to the camera. If a user fails one pattern, the system automatically triggers alternative checks. This flexibility allows tailoring security levels based on user profiles — for example, strengthening verification for high-value transactions while keeping onboarding fast and simple for new users.
Auto-Generated Randomized Motion Checks
Simply specify the required actions and their frequency, and 3DiVi BAF generates randomized motion sequences. This unpredictability significantly reduces spoofing risks and strengthens system resilience against fraud attempts.
Detailed Rejection Reasons via BAF API
The update provides precise explanations for verification failures, enabling faster troubleshooting, workflow optimization, and improved end-user experience.
3DiVi BAF 1.13 is available now. Businesses can test the new features to improve their identity verification processes, combining advanced deepfake detection with adaptive facial motion checks for unbeatable security.
For more information and to access the update, visit https://3divi.ai/products/software/biometric-anti-fraud-kyc
