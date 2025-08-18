Author Douglas Jennings’s New Book, "Finding Love at Forty," is a Fascinating Memoir That Documents the Author’s Search for Love in the Digital Age While Middle-Aged
Recent release “Finding Love at Forty: A Middle-Aged Quest for Happiness during a Global Pandemic” from Page Publishing author Douglas Jennings is a riveting autobiographical account that follows the author as he reflects upon his journeys in dating, and the issues he faced in looking for love in his forties while also navigating dating in a digital world.
New York, NY, August 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Douglas Jennings, a professor of pharmacy who has been a pharmacist for over fifteen years and has published over one hundred manuscripts in the field of solid organ transplant, has completed his new book, “Finding Love at Forty: A Middle-Aged Quest for Happiness during a Global Pandemic”: a unique memoir that explores the difficulties the author faced while stepping into the world of digital dating as a middle-aged individual.
“Many people have a quest. Some quest for money, others for fame and glory. Mine has always been a quest for love,” writes Professor Jennings. “Growing up in the Midwest, I expected my quest for love to be fairly straightforward. Indeed, in my twenties things were going according to plan, and I was married before turning thirty. That was not the end of my quest, however; and after crashlanding from a divorce in New York City, I had to start all over from scratch. Learning how to date online in the big city was daunting, but so was dating in my midthirties. Body parts started failing, and broken bones and various ailments starting becoming regular dating companions.”
Published by Page Publishing, Douglas Jennings’s engaging tale will transport readers as the author embarks on an inspiring adventure in tackling middle-aged ailments and discovering the true meaning of finding love against the odds in the big city.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Finding Love at Forty: A Middle-Aged Quest for Happiness during a Global Pandemic” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Many people have a quest. Some quest for money, others for fame and glory. Mine has always been a quest for love,” writes Professor Jennings. “Growing up in the Midwest, I expected my quest for love to be fairly straightforward. Indeed, in my twenties things were going according to plan, and I was married before turning thirty. That was not the end of my quest, however; and after crashlanding from a divorce in New York City, I had to start all over from scratch. Learning how to date online in the big city was daunting, but so was dating in my midthirties. Body parts started failing, and broken bones and various ailments starting becoming regular dating companions.”
Published by Page Publishing, Douglas Jennings’s engaging tale will transport readers as the author embarks on an inspiring adventure in tackling middle-aged ailments and discovering the true meaning of finding love against the odds in the big city.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Finding Love at Forty: A Middle-Aged Quest for Happiness during a Global Pandemic” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories