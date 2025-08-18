Author Douglas Jennings’s New Book, "Finding Love at Forty," is a Fascinating Memoir That Documents the Author’s Search for Love in the Digital Age While Middle-Aged

Recent release “Finding Love at Forty: A Middle-Aged Quest for Happiness during a Global Pandemic” from Page Publishing author Douglas Jennings is a riveting autobiographical account that follows the author as he reflects upon his journeys in dating, and the issues he faced in looking for love in his forties while also navigating dating in a digital world.