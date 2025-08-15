SECARDEO certEntra for Autoenrollment of Entra ID User Certificates for S/MIME & CBA
SECARDEO certEntra automates the enrollment and deployment of user certificates in Azure for Entra ID users, enabling secure S/MIME email encryption, signing, and certificate-based authentication across all Intune-managed devices.
Ismaning, Germany, August 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- SECARDEO releases certEntra for Azure-integrated automated certificate management for Entra ID users.
SECARDEO certEntra allows for the central autoenrollment of digital user certificates for Entra ID users in the Azure cloud and the provision of certificates on the devices of the user which are managed in Intune. By this, encryption, signature or authentication certificates can be enrolled. A typical use case is the enrollment of multipurpose S/MIME certificates from a public CA. These certificates can then be used for end-to-end e-mail encryption and signature on all managed devices of the user. Another security-enhancing scenario is the enrollment of user authentication certificates from a private CA like Microsoft ADCS which are needed for certificate based authentication (CBA).
Key features in certEntra include:
• Full integration with Entra ID, Intune, Azure Key Vault, Azure SQL as well as Exchange Online and M365
• Support for multiple public or private CAs with a flexible option for CA change
• Distribution of certificates and private keys to all of the user’s Windows, Android or Apple devices
• Certificate autoenrollment, autorenewal and autorevocation
• Certificate publishing to GAL and SECARDEO certBox
• Support for shared mailboxes
• Basic certificate management and user self-service
• E-mail notifications
• Key archival and recovery
“Companies are switching to Microsoft Entra ID because they are increasingly relying on cloud technologies. This creates an urgent need for end-to-end encryption based on the open S/MIME standard and strong user authentication based on CBA,” says Dr. Gunnar Jacobson, founder and managing director of SECARDEO.
certEntra is part of the SECARDEO TOPKI platform, which includes a series of components for complete automated certificate lifecycle management. For more information, see www.secardeo.com.
About Secardeo GmbH
Secardeo GmbH has been a successful company in the IT security growth segment since 2001. With our pioneering solutions for a full certificate lifecycle automation, even large IT infrastructures can be operated securely and extremely efficiently. Our customers include DAX corporations, global players and a large number of major international companies and authorities.
Secardeo GmbH
Hohenadlstr. 4
D-85737 Ismaning
Germany
www.secardeo.com
Further information:
Louis Tuchman
Tel: +49 89 189 35 89-0
Fax: +49 89 189 35 89-9
info@secardeo.com
