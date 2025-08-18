Author Brandy Laree'’s New Book, "Eat-In with a Girl Who Loves Simple, Delicious Home-Cooked Meals," Invites Readers to Find the Joy in Cooking and Sharing Meals at Home
Recent release “Eat-In with a Girl Who Loves Simple, Delicious Home-Cooked Meals” from Page Publishing author Brandy Laree' is an engaging and inspiring cookbook full of hearty meals that are both delicious and easy to make. Designed for chefs of all experience levels, readers will discover all sorts of savory and sweet recipes that will delight any dinner guest.
New York, NY, August 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Brandy Laree', mother of now-grown two boys who spent years cooking various meals and found pleasure in creating dishes they enjoyed, has completed her new book, “Eat-In with a Girl Who Loves Simple, Delicious Home-Cooked Meals”: a riveting cookbook filled with delectable dishes designed to help readers find a passion for creating meals at home that can be passed down and shared with others.
“‘Eat-In with a Girl Who Loves Simple, Delicious Home-Cooked Meals’ is a cookbook filled with recipes that act as a roadmap for others to start cooking more at home,” writes Laree’. “It includes amazing, tasty dishes that you will add to your dinner table weekly! If you have ever doubted your cooking skills or second-guessed your cooking capabilities, give this book a chance to prove yourself wrong! These recipes are flexible and encourage the cook to get creative and mix things up to eliminate plate boredom. These dishes are so good. You’ll want to make them all!”
Published by Page Publishing, Brandy Laree'’s riveting cookbook will help readers discover that cooking does not have to feel like work, and can oftentimes be something that makes one’s meal even more enjoyable knowing they’re the ones who made it. Designed for readers of all cooking levels, Brandy offers up something for every pallet that will help to bring families together around the dinner table to sit down and share a meal once again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Eat-In with a Girl Who Loves Simple, Delicious Home-Cooked Meals” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
