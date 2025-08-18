Author Brandy Laree'’s New Book, "Eat-In with a Girl Who Loves Simple, Delicious Home-Cooked Meals," Invites Readers to Find the Joy in Cooking and Sharing Meals at Home

Recent release “Eat-In with a Girl Who Loves Simple, Delicious Home-Cooked Meals” from Page Publishing author Brandy Laree' is an engaging and inspiring cookbook full of hearty meals that are both delicious and easy to make. Designed for chefs of all experience levels, readers will discover all sorts of savory and sweet recipes that will delight any dinner guest.