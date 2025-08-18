Author and Illustrator Mary Beth Gajda’s New Book, "The Jingle Dress," is a Captivating Story of a Young Apsáalooke Girl Who Must Prepare for the Upcoming Crow Fair
Recent release “The Jingle Dress” from Covenant Books author and illustrator Mary Beth Gajda is a riveting story that follows Christina, a member of the Apsáalooke tribe, who plans to ride her new horse in the upcoming Crow Fair. But when an accident derails her plans, Christina must trust in the guidance of her grandparents as the day of the fair quickly approaches.
Billings, MT, August 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mary Beth Gajda, who raises and trains horses in Montana, and channels her love of nature and faith in God into her creative work, has completed her new book, “The Jingle Dress”: a poignant tale of a young Native American girl who, after her plans to ride her horse in the Crow Fair are ruined, must find a way to still take part.
“Christina, a member of the Apsáalooke tribe, has just had her twelfth birthday,” writes Gajda. “As a present, her father gives her a beautiful buckskin horse, and her grandmother promises to help Christina make her jingle dress. All seems to be going well until an accident disrupts the plan to ride her horse in the Crow Fair. Christina learns that even the best-laid plans sometimes fail. But with the guidance of her grandparents, she is able to find the answers she seeks.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Mary Beth Gajda’s new book is sure to captivate readers as they follow along on Christina’s journey, all while learning all about the Apsáalooke tribe and their cultural heritage. With engaging illustrations to help bring Gajda’s story to life, “The Jingle Dress” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this enlightening and heartfelt tale again and again.
Readers can purchase “The Jingle Dress” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Christina, a member of the Apsáalooke tribe, has just had her twelfth birthday,” writes Gajda. “As a present, her father gives her a beautiful buckskin horse, and her grandmother promises to help Christina make her jingle dress. All seems to be going well until an accident disrupts the plan to ride her horse in the Crow Fair. Christina learns that even the best-laid plans sometimes fail. But with the guidance of her grandparents, she is able to find the answers she seeks.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Mary Beth Gajda’s new book is sure to captivate readers as they follow along on Christina’s journey, all while learning all about the Apsáalooke tribe and their cultural heritage. With engaging illustrations to help bring Gajda’s story to life, “The Jingle Dress” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this enlightening and heartfelt tale again and again.
Readers can purchase “The Jingle Dress” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories