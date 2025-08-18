Author and Illustrator Mary Beth Gajda’s New Book, "The Jingle Dress," is a Captivating Story of a Young Apsáalooke Girl Who Must Prepare for the Upcoming Crow Fair

Recent release “The Jingle Dress” from Covenant Books author and illustrator Mary Beth Gajda is a riveting story that follows Christina, a member of the Apsáalooke tribe, who plans to ride her new horse in the upcoming Crow Fair. But when an accident derails her plans, Christina must trust in the guidance of her grandparents as the day of the fair quickly approaches.