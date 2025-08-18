Author Janice Richardson’s New Book, "Feel the Connection," is a Heartfelt Collection of Poems That Documents the Author’s Journey to Renew Her Faith in the Lord

Recent release “Feel the Connection” from Covenant Books author Janice Richardson is a compelling and engaging series of poems that recounts how the author found her way back to Christ. From feeling disconnected to her faith to rediscovering her relationship with the Lord, “Feel the Connection” is a testament to Jesus’s patience for his lost children as they return to his flock.