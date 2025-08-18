Author Janice Richardson’s New Book, "Feel the Connection," is a Heartfelt Collection of Poems That Documents the Author’s Journey to Renew Her Faith in the Lord
Recent release “Feel the Connection” from Covenant Books author Janice Richardson is a compelling and engaging series of poems that recounts how the author found her way back to Christ. From feeling disconnected to her faith to rediscovering her relationship with the Lord, “Feel the Connection” is a testament to Jesus’s patience for his lost children as they return to his flock.
Birmingham, AL, August 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Janice Richardson, a licensed manager cosmetologist from Birmingham, Alabama who currently works for the Children’s Village as a houseparent to young boys and girls, has completed her new book, “Feel the Connection”: a stunning assortment of poems that explores the author’s true journey to reconnecting with her faith after years of disconnection and strife.
“Follow my spiritual journey as a mother trying to find spiritual balance in my life for myself, my children, and all the people in my life,” shares Richardson. “Each poem tells a story that I can reflect back on. This is my story: struggling with my faith, growing in Christ, and dealing with the good, the bad, and the disappointments that come with life. Through Christ Jesus overcoming it all. As the journey continues, so does my growth in Christ.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Janice Richardson’s new book came about as the author recovered from donating a kidney to her niece, during which time she renewed her mind and spirit while transitioning back to a place of faith.
Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Feel the Connection” is a stunning testament to the strength and healing that the Lord can provide, offering encouragement to readers from all walks of life to seek out God and open themselves up to his love once more.
Readers can purchase “Feel the Connection” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
