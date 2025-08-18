Author Constance’s New Book, "Hey Mom: Texts from a Mother and a Son," is a Powerful True Story of the Realities of Addiction and Resilience in the Face of Tragedy

Recent release “Hey Mom: Texts from a Mother and a Son” from Covenant Books author Constance is an emotional true story told through unedited text messages between a mother and her son that explore the devastating impact and tragic effects that addiction can have on an individual and their families.