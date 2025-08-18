Author Constance’s New Book, "Hey Mom: Texts from a Mother and a Son," is a Powerful True Story of the Realities of Addiction and Resilience in the Face of Tragedy
Recent release “Hey Mom: Texts from a Mother and a Son” from Covenant Books author Constance is an emotional true story told through unedited text messages between a mother and her son that explore the devastating impact and tragic effects that addiction can have on an individual and their families.
New York, NY, August 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Constance has completed her new book, “Hey Mom: Texts from a Mother and a Son”: a raw and deeply personal account of the author’s journey with her son, as told through their text messages, that reveals the true heartache and tragedy of addiction.
Author Constance is a former certified Kentucky teacher for fourteen years and owner of a dance studio for eighteen years. A storyteller by nature, she has a bachelor of science degree in child psychology and a minor in literature, a master of arts in teaching with Kentucky certification for language arts middle school, and a Kentucky certification for gifted education. The author and her late husband enjoyed their retirement traveling in an RV about sixteen weeks a year, and that has allowed them to spend quality time in beautiful parks throughout the United States.
“‘Hey Mom; Texts from a Mother and Son’ is not just a book—it’s a lifeline,” writes Constance. “Told through raw, unedited texts exchanged between a mother and her son, this three-part journey walks readers through the realities of addiction, the heartbreak of tragedy, and the resilience that follows.
“Through Craig’s story—his childhood, his struggles, and his battle with substance abuse—’Hey Mom’ offers not only a deeply personal narrative, but also powerful strategies, uplifting quotes, and Bible verses designed to strengthen the resolve of those seeking sobriety. For families navigating the storm of addiction, this book is a guide to unconditional love, a source of hope, and an invitation to healing.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Constance’s new book is not only a memoir but a resource for small groups and individuals to build healthy coping skills, cultivate mindfulness, and deepen their relationship with God to carry them forward through their grief.
For those lost in addiction, for families desperate to help, and for anyone seeking a path to recovery, “Hey Mom” is proof that even in the darkest moments, love endures, faith restores, and healing is possible.
Readers can purchase “Hey Mom: Texts from a Mother and a Son” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Constance is a former certified Kentucky teacher for fourteen years and owner of a dance studio for eighteen years. A storyteller by nature, she has a bachelor of science degree in child psychology and a minor in literature, a master of arts in teaching with Kentucky certification for language arts middle school, and a Kentucky certification for gifted education. The author and her late husband enjoyed their retirement traveling in an RV about sixteen weeks a year, and that has allowed them to spend quality time in beautiful parks throughout the United States.
“‘Hey Mom; Texts from a Mother and Son’ is not just a book—it’s a lifeline,” writes Constance. “Told through raw, unedited texts exchanged between a mother and her son, this three-part journey walks readers through the realities of addiction, the heartbreak of tragedy, and the resilience that follows.
“Through Craig’s story—his childhood, his struggles, and his battle with substance abuse—’Hey Mom’ offers not only a deeply personal narrative, but also powerful strategies, uplifting quotes, and Bible verses designed to strengthen the resolve of those seeking sobriety. For families navigating the storm of addiction, this book is a guide to unconditional love, a source of hope, and an invitation to healing.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Constance’s new book is not only a memoir but a resource for small groups and individuals to build healthy coping skills, cultivate mindfulness, and deepen their relationship with God to carry them forward through their grief.
For those lost in addiction, for families desperate to help, and for anyone seeking a path to recovery, “Hey Mom” is proof that even in the darkest moments, love endures, faith restores, and healing is possible.
Readers can purchase “Hey Mom: Texts from a Mother and a Son” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories