Author Martin Zottola’s New Book “Digby and the Dope and/or The Acts of Daniel Digby” Follows a Young Man as He Decides Whether or Not to Break the Law for a Noble Cause

Recent release “Digby and the Dope and/or The Acts of Daniel Digby” from Newman Springs Publishing author Martin Zottola centers around twenty-something Daniel Digby who stumbles upon a large cache of pot that if sold could provide money for a noble cause, but it also causes an ethical dilemma he must address while navigating the challenges of his daily life.