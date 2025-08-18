Author Martin Zottola’s New Book “Digby and the Dope and/or The Acts of Daniel Digby” Follows a Young Man as He Decides Whether or Not to Break the Law for a Noble Cause
Recent release “Digby and the Dope and/or The Acts of Daniel Digby” from Newman Springs Publishing author Martin Zottola centers around twenty-something Daniel Digby who stumbles upon a large cache of pot that if sold could provide money for a noble cause, but it also causes an ethical dilemma he must address while navigating the challenges of his daily life.
Grants Pass, OR, August 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Martin Zottola’s novel “Digby and the Dope and/or The Acts of Daniel Digby” is a poignant story about a young man faced with a decision that prompts a crisis of faith and forces him to confront and question his own beliefs and philosophies.
“After Daniel Digby stumbles upon a gold of pot, he has to decide whether to peddle the contraband for a pot of gold or dump it in the Rogue River and forget the trouble it could cause. But the potential payoff from a sale could help save an old woman from dire circumstances, a woman who happens to be related to someone he realizes he loves.
“So, as he and his friend Paddy MacNaughton, who could also use the money nobly, try to live their daily blue collar lives in the engulfing smoke of a wildfire raging in the nearby mountains, a threatening conflagration over which they have no control, Digby wrestles with his choices about breaking the law, his quixotic notions, and his desire to console and love the enchanting Esperanza Milagro.
“Cursed with a curiosity about human nature that persistently asks why, constantly prodded to piece together into some semblance of order the chaotic and seemingly random events that constitute his life, and torn between his desire to escape society and his need to participate in it, Digby works, runs, plays Tetris, and contends with God about theodicy, life’s absurdities, and free will.
“En route to a solution to the challenges he faces, Digby encounters the diverse citizens of Greenwood in all their personal failings and glory, characters who could be from any town anywhere, characters who call into question his own beliefs, life philosophy, and faith.
“Daniel Digby, like so many people, is just a guy trying to get by the best he can, trying to make the most of what he’s given, trying to live a decent life.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Martin Zottola’s engaging tale is a stirring coming-of-age novel that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life as they follow along on Digby’s journey to discover what the right thing truly is. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Digby and the Dope and/or The Acts of Daniel Digby” is sure to keep readers spellbound, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Digby and the Dope and/or The Acts of Daniel Digby” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
